Upcoming Conference in Toronto for Family Offices to Support Pediatric Mental Health

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - An exciting event is set to take place on November 2, 2023, at the Carlu in the heart of downtown Toronto, as leading family offices from around the world come together for a prestigious conference aimed at advancing pediatric care and mental health initiatives. The Prime Quadrant Conference, organized with the goal of making a significant impact in these crucial areas, will gather illustrious financial thought leaders and influential speakers to raise money for the SickKids Foundation and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

The conference is a unique event that brings together the powerful community of family offices and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) investors, renowned for their dedication to philanthropy and making a difference. Attendees can expect unparalleled networking opportunities, engaging keynote presentations and interactive panel discussions designed to foster collaboration and inspire action.

Last year's speakers included the Right Honourable Stephen Harper, legendary investor Jeremy Grantham and the founder and Chairman of Vista Equity Partners, Robert Smith.

Some of this year's speakers include Paul Ryan, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives; Uri Levine, a best-selling author and co-founder of Waze; Jeff Ubben, who founded ValueAct and Inclusive Capital Partners; and many other legendary investors.

This year's proceeds will support Holland Bloorview's research in brain computer interfaces (BCIs). BCIs translate brain activity into commands that can control technology and the hospital's goal is to support kids with disabilities and developmental differences to find new ways to meaningfully engage with their world. Holland Bloorview is the first pediatric hospital to use this technology in a clinical setting and Prime Quadrant is excited to continue their partnership with them to support the advancement of research and development in this emerging technology.

Proceeds from the conference will also support the building of a new SickKids which includes the Slaight Family Integrated Mental Health Unit. The number of inpatient beds will increase from 12 to 22, allowing the Hospital to provide holistic care to mental health patients with the most severe disorders in the province.

"We are thrilled to once again bring together the global community of family offices for this important conference," says Mo Lidsky, CEO. "Not only is this one of the more extraordinary opportunities for learning and networking with other affluent families, but we are also so proud that the result of our conference is a brighter future for children who are in desperate need of quality healthcare and mental health support."

All of Prime Quadrant's exclusive events convene the family office and private investor community for a noble cause through the Prime Quadrant Foundation. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised millions of dollars for transformative healthcare initiatives. Other events include Lunches with Legends, virtual fireside chats with finance legends, and various intimate roundtable gatherings throughout the year.

To learn more about Prime Quadrant's events, explore sponsorship opportunities, or to see if you qualify for the upcoming conference, please visit the official website at www.primequadrant.com

About Prime Quadrant

Prime Quadrant serves more than 200 affluent families across North America and consults on US$18+ billion in assets. Our mission is to empower families for the future and assist them across the full range of their financial, social, and human capital needs. Our culture is the Prime Quadrant PATH – we are Purposeful, Authentic, Tenacious and Humble. We are deeply grateful for the work we are privileged to do, the wonderful families we are fortunate to serve, and the exceptional team around us.

About SickKids Foundation

SickKids is both a local children's hospital and a global leader in pediatric health-care. We treat broken arms and appendicitis, rare brain cancers and fetal heart defects. Our patients come from all corners of Ontario, the country, and even the world. We perform most of Ontario's pediatric organ transplants and complex heart surgeries, and we're the province's largest child and youth mental health care provider.

In the new SickKids, our Slaight Family Integrated Mental Health Unit will anchor our entire Mental Health Care Continuum. Our Mental Health Care Continuum extends from the hospital to the community and supports up to 80,000 mental health visits and contacts with patients and families per year.

Never before have the mental health needs of children and youth been more important. To keep up with growing demand and ensure patients receive the best possible care we need to invest in our facilities.

About Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital believes in creating a world where all youth and children belong. We are the only children's rehabilitation hospital in Canada focused on combining world-class care, transformational research, and academic leadership in the field of child and youth rehabilitation and disability. We are a top 40 Canadian research hospital that is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto. Providing both inpatient and outpatient services, Holland Bloorview is renowned for its expertise in co-creating with clients and families to provide exceptional care and is the only organization to ever achieve 100% in three successive quality surveys by Accreditation Canada.

Holland Bloorview is a founding member of Kids Health Alliance, a network of partners working to create a high quality, consistent and coordinated approach to pediatric health care that is centered around children, youth and their families. Together dream big. Together we champion a world of possibility. For more information or to donate, please visit hollandbloorview.ca or connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the parent-blog BLOOM.

SOURCE Prime Quadrant

For further information: Mariana Vargas, Senior Marketing Associate, [email protected]