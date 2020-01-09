Up to 85% less CO2 with MAM products, 75% of employees are women, over 10,000 studies

CSR report: MAM's contribution to a sustainable future

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- MAM, the leading designer brand of award-winning, medically sound and innovative baby products announces results of their newly released MAM Sustainability Report for 2017 and 2018.

With a company growth of 240% over the last ten years, 10,225 scientific studies on infant health, 964 employees around the globe and 90% of their product parts coming from Austria, the domestic baby product manufacturer MAM is one of the Austrian companies that have successfully established themselves as a global brand. The recently published MAM Sustainability Report shows that the company also assumes social responsibility and makes a significant contribution to growing up in a world worth living in.

"The results of our latest Sustainability Report serves as a reinforcement for parents to know that with MAM they are not only using the very best and safest products for their baby, they are also using products that are ecologically sustainable," said Jennifer Mitchell, CEO, MAM North America. "We are also proud to be a brand active in social sustainability being led by hundreds of moms internationally (75% of our 964+ strong workforce!).

A market leader for pacifiers in the U.S. and across the globe, one MAM product is sold somewhere in the world every second.

Company from Vienna practices sustainability worldwide

The fourth report from MAM focuses on the interests and needs of babies and parents. The 72-page report, titled #mybetterfuture, shows the comprehensive measures the company as taken in the years 2017/18 regarding products, the environment, society and the economy. The company also clears up a few myths, MAM founder and CEO Peter Röhrig explains: "Sustainable, resource-conserving production has long been standard at MAM. Only two percent of the CO 2 emissions result from processing raw materials, production and transportation. The decisive 98% is generated by warming, cleaning and sterilizing baby products during use. MAM products help parents use up to 85% less energy when sterilizing. That's good for the environment and the household budget." MAM also shows what practicing sustainability looks like in Kabinburi, Thailand. In the newest plant, built by MAM, the company emerges as a pioneer in climate protection, achieving a total CO 2 saving of 1,070 tons per year through a series of energy-efficient measures. This is equal to the output of a car driving 209 times around the equator.

Parents want to know more-MAM and its stakeholders respond

Furthermore, Röhrig explains: "The sustainability report primarily focuses on the target group of interested parents. We know that they have many questions about sustainability issues such as environmental and climate production, fair production and responsible consumption. We respond to these questions openly, honestly and transparently." In addition, the family-owned company which sells its products in about 60 countries on all five continents, doesn't just speak for itself, but has numerous stakeholders express their views as well. "We also give employees, suppliers, medical experts and external partners, with whom we work closely together, a stage so that they can share their valuable know-how with the readers," Röhrig further explains.

MAM takes responsibility

The current MAM CSR Report 2017/2018 is designed in a classic magazine format and at the same time meets the necessary formal criteria for a certified sustainability report according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). During the reporting period, great importance has been attached to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which should be achieved by 2030. "These objectives play a central role in how people should live in harmony with the environment, and also with each other. MAM is well aware of this responsibility and wants to make a contribution with the work it does," says MAM founder and CEO Peter Röhrig. He concludes: "MAM deals with the big issues of the future – so that the babies of today can live in a beautiful, clean and fair world."

FACT BOX

The four pillars of sustainability at MAM

Sustainability is happening in every part of MAM.

Product-specific sustainability

#happybaby Goal: The health of babies and product safety as our highest priority MAM Products are free from BPA, BPS and Phthalates

400,000 product tests with 68 different testing methods in over 12,000 working hours for bottles and pacifiers

To date, MAM has gained protection for 29 inventions in 274 patents and 4 utility patents, as well as the appearance of 55 product designs in over 252 registered designs. Environmental sustainability

#livingplanet Goal: Continuous reduction of energy consumption and CO 2 emissions over the entire product lifecycle. High resource efficiency through waste-free production of soothers and bottles

Up to 85% less CO 2 and energy using the MAM sterilization methods for baby products

At the Asian plant in Kabinburi, the total CO 2 reduction was 1,070 tons per year. That is equal to the CO 2 output of a car driven 209 times around the equator. Social sustainability

#fairsociety Goal: to be a mindful employer, fair working conditions at all locations, expand our network of medical experts and develop our products in cooperation with them 75% of employees are women

41% female management staff

Nearly 100% maternity leave return rate Economic sustainability

#newhorizons Goal: A long-term and stable sustainable strategy for growth +240 % turnover growth in the last 10 years

Development of the Chinese market during the reporting period

The MAM CSR Report is now available online at www.mambaby.com/csr-report.

About MAM

MAM combines technological innovation, medical function and contemporary design to develop superior baby care products that support a baby's development from day one. Since MAM developed its first pacifier in Vienna in 1976, it has evolved to become a global authority on baby care product design and quality. Today MAM products are used by families in over 60 countries, on all five continents. To find out more and view MAM's baby care range of award-winning pacifiers, bottles, cups, teethers, oral care items, coordinating accessories and gift sets visit www.mambaby.com.

#mybetterfuture: MAM's contribution to a sustainable future

