Up close and personal: Film Festival takes viewers deep into the grueling, rewarding life of tree planters

VICTORIA, BC, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - "Tree planting transforms us. These are our stories." On March 19th The 2022 virtual Tree Planting Film Festival entitled We Are the Landscape, provides an inside look into what it takes to be a tree planter, sharing stories of passion, purpose and perseverance.

It features 26 short films and documentaries, each under 10 minutes in length, as well as an appearance by Paul Stamets, an American mycologist, and musical entertainment by Clayton Joseph Scott, The Boom Booms and Shred Kelly.

This the third year for the virtual Film Festival, produced by tree Blue Green Planet Project Inc. (BGPP), a collaborative carbon solutions company.

Event organizer Tim Tchida says 600 million trees are planted in Canada each year by approximately 8000 tree planters. The work requires tremendous skill, devotion and endurance. For many, it's a calling as much as it is a job.

"Planters share physical traits with high-performance athletes," says Tchida. "In between the millions of trees being planted each day, in every moment there is a lot happening. In the space between trees there is friendship, initiation, and giving back.... and tough, grueling, rewarding work. It's a profound alignment of personal endurance and collective fulfillment; it is an initiation into your own potential."

The shorts streamed during the Festival provide a glimpse into the life of a tree planter, connecting the industry's history (one documentary takes viewers back to the 70s) to its future potential, all while providing insights into the impact of their work.

Trees are an essential mechanism of most ecosystems and a stable climate. They mitigate temperature, act as a buffer to forest fires and flooding, provide homes for flora and fauna, and are one of the most efficient and proven ways to capture and store carbon.

For climate change mitigation advocates, planting additional trees is an effective way to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a net carbon future.

Tickets are free and available by visiting https://www.treeplantingfilmfestival.earth/ and https://bgpp.earth . Show starts at 6:30 pm.

Films

A Tree A day: Planting 1440 trees (replacing BBC) - A film by Beau Miles , produced and edited by Mitch Drummond , Footage by Mitch Drummond , Chris Ord , Beau Miles

, produced and edited by , Footage by , , Shark Free Short Doc - Sharkwater Foundation film

Following A Forest Path - Nat Geo Traveler British Columbia Film

Fantastic Fungi Trailer - Netflix- Directed by Louie Shwartzberg

Do it With Joy Directors Cut - Brinkman Reforestation, 2022 Re-edited

Planet Earth - Everett Bumstead and Josh Lichti

and We Are Tree Planters - Summit Reforestation

Visual Narrative - Summit Reforestation

One Tree Planted Land Rover Reward Video - One Tree Planted

World Record Plant - Evan Barker

Calgary Heritage Roasting Company -

Hybrid17

Ella's Documentary Produced and edited by Ella Ramsay



Kens Ab's - Kenneth Karding



In Denial - Brendan Prouse featuring Kate Sutherland

featuring

Bloc Mirror? - Colton Hash

Kiss The Ground Trailer - Netflix, Directed by Joshua Tickell and Rebecca Harrel Tickell

and Notions of Home - Fiona Murray

Vague - Jared Underwood

Happy Little Tree People - Kathleen Gallagher

Banana Bread at Work - Kali Adamson

A Rookie Season - Grace Poland

On the Block - Ryan Bellaire

Rose & Thorn - Jared Underwood , Co-Directed Victoria St. Germain

, Co-Directed Victoria St. Germain 2 Billionth Tree Celebration – Blue Green Planet Project

Forest For The Trees Book Trailer - A Video Book Trailer featuring Conversation by Don McKellar with Rita Leistner

with Capturing Carbon Trailer – Forest Products Association of Canada

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS

Blue Green Plant Project is a collaborative carbon solutions company that engages Canadian tree planters to plant trees in Canadian soil, mobilizing resources to encourage ecosystem restoration and carbon sequestration. Their focus is non-obligation trees – those that would not have been planted otherwise.

To date, they have planted 277,648 trees in collaboration with First Nations, forestry experts, communities, businesses, and individuals. Their projects are focused on areas affected by either pest infestation and/or wildfire and that would benefit from assisted reforestation. They work in collaboration with planting partners that plant over 200 million trees annually.

Their 2022 plans include projects in BC, Alberta and Manitoba three quarters of which involve indigenous communities. Their long-term goal is to plant 100 million trees by 2030.

In June 2021 BGPP helped organize the first annual Canadian Tree Planters' Cross Canada Plant in support of the Federal Government's Two Billion Trees program. Total trees planted in one day was 10,480,000.

The following month they facilitated a world record smash for the Most Trees Planted in 24 Hours, when 22-year-old Antoine Moses, a Canadian tree planter, planted 23,060 trees in 24 hours straight - a tree on average every 3.75 seconds - on a site near High Level, Alberta.

