Up-And-Coming Brands Compete for Most Innovative Product of 2024 at CHFA, Canada's Largest Trade Show Dedicated to Natural, Organic and Wellness

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) released the highly-anticipated top eight CHFA Launch Pad finalists of 2024. Dozens of up-and-coming brands applied to CHFA Launch Pad, a program for promising new consumer packaged goods to pitch to a panel of expert judges for a chance to win the title of Most Innovative Product and a $35,000 ultimate launch prize package.

At CHFA NOW Vancouver, CHFA's annual conference and trade show, the finalists have two minutes to win over four acclaimed judges before the judging panel cross-questions the finalists to determine who wins the title of Most Innovative Product, accompanied by a remarkable prize. The winner will be revealed at the CHFA Industry Achievement Awards at the Vancouver Convention Centre on April 4, 2024.



After thorough consideration, the CHFA Launch Pad Competition finalists are:

The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize from alive Publishing with $10,000 in advertising, $10,000 in consulting time with Sparks Marketing Communications, an interview with This Commerce Life, promotion across CHFA newsletters and social media, a booth at the next CHFA NOW trade show, and a one-year complimentary CHFA membership; with a value over $35,000.

Previous winners of CHFA Launch Pad include Partake, The Green Beaver Company, Nuts for Cheese and LOOP Mission.

About CHFA

The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.

