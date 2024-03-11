Up-And-Coming Brands Compete for Most Innovative Product of 2024 at CHFA, Canada's Largest Trade Show Dedicated to Natural, Organic and Wellness

Mar 11, 2024, 08:27 ET
TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) released the highly-anticipated top eight CHFA Launch Pad finalists of 2024. Dozens of up-and-coming brands applied to CHFA Launch Pad, a program for promising new consumer packaged goods to pitch to a panel of expert judges for a chance to win the title of Most Innovative Product and a $35,000 ultimate launch prize package.
At CHFA NOW Vancouver, CHFA's annual conference and trade show, the finalists have two minutes to win over four acclaimed judges before the judging panel cross-questions the finalists to determine who wins the title of Most Innovative Product, accompanied by a remarkable prize. The winner will be revealed at the CHFA Industry Achievement Awards at the Vancouver Convention Centre on April 4, 2024.
After thorough consideration, the CHFA Launch Pad Competition finalists are:
- Freshfield Naturals Inc.'s Ocean Saving Omega™: A certified vegan, algae-based supplement, Ocean Saving Omega™ offers the benefits of omega-3 without contributing to overfishing or harming marine life.
- Pawomics' Probiotics4dogs Powder: Probiotics4dogs Powder is a probiotic supplement for dogs that restores the natural balance of the intestinal flora and assists in proper immune system function.
- Mindful FUD's BeeMindful Hunnie Hot: This certified organic vegan honey alternative is crafted from rescued apples, offering a sweet solution that contributes to a sustainable future.
- Neo Naturelle's C-Major Serum: An award-winning, super-concentrated vitamin C formula 20 times more potent than common ascorbic acid serum, C-Major Serum is scientifically crafted for a mature audience.
- Better Basics' Bliss Wash Hand Soap Refill: Elevating countertops and saving single-use plastic bottles from landfills, the Bliss Wash Hand Soap Refill provides all-natural, non-toxic, cruelty-free, and vegan solutions for a cleaner, greener lifestyle.
- Master Your Moods' The Sludge: A proprietary bulk-forming laxative, The Sludge gently relieves constipation, promoting harmony between beneficial bacteria, bowel movements and overall physical and mental health.
- Mitsoh's Pemmican Strip: A traditional First Nations food that involves drying and pounding meat, Mitsoh brings the Pemmican Strip to the mainstream market for the first time.
- Soul Bite Food Inc.'s Balkan Mushroom: A tasty mix of leek and mushrooms wrapped in crispy phyllo, Balkan Mushroom bites are reshaping the plant-based food industry with a commitment to delicious, nutritious, and ethically sourced products.
The winner receives a $5,000 cash prize from alive Publishing with $10,000 in advertising, $10,000 in consulting time with Sparks Marketing Communications, an interview with This Commerce Life, promotion across CHFA newsletters and social media, a booth at the next CHFA NOW trade show, and a one-year complimentary CHFA membership; with a value over $35,000.
Previous winners of CHFA Launch Pad include Partake, The Green Beaver Company, Nuts for Cheese and LOOP Mission.
For more information, please visit chfanow.ca/vancouver/launch-pad.
The Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) is Canada's largest trade association dedicated to natural, organic and wellness products. As a national not-for-profit association, our members include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and importers committed to getting more healthy living products into the hands of more Canadians. Visit chfa.ca for more info.
SOURCE Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA)
