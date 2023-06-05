Unveiling the Future of Work: OOt Launch Party to Showcase Revolutionary Human Connectivity Platform

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - OOt Social, a trailblazer in the future of work, proudly announces its OOt Launch Party - an eagerly awaited event to unveil their groundbreaking Human Connectivity Platform. This platform is set to redefine the concept of hybrid work and nurture vibrant company cultures.

With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting workplace loneliness as a serious issue impacting employees' wellbeing and causing financial strains on Canadian organizations, leaders are urged to promote an inclusive and connected work environment. A Cigna study (2020) shows that loneliness can lead to decreased productivity and increased absenteeism, contributing to significant financial consequences. The Mental Health Commission (2013) estimates the economic burden of mental health problems, amplified by workplace loneliness, at about CAD 50 billion per year.

With the goal of bridging the gap between remote work and in-person interactions, OOt is poised to revolutionize the way professionals connect and thrive in this new work era. The OOt Launch Party, taking place on June 12th at 8 Adelaide St. West (Deloitte office) in Toronto, is a showcase of OOt's forward-thinking approach and innovative technology.

Highlights of the event include:

Expert Address: Renowned industry leader Pete Bombaci, Founder of the GenWell Project, will take the stage to shed light on the importance of human face-to-face connections. Pete's expertise in fostering meaningful interactions aligns perfectly with OOt's vision for building thriving company cultures. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the power of genuine human connections in the workplace.

Live Demonstration: Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the OOt platform in action. The live demo will showcase the platform's innovative features, creating private communities, private events, and gaining valuable insights through an analytics platform.

Networking Opportunities: The OOt Launch Party will bring together a diverse community of professionals who are passionate about shaping the future of work. Attendees will have ample chances to connect, exchange ideas, and forge valuable relationships.

"We're thrilled to reveal the OOt Human Connectivity Platform to the public," says Thyagi DeLanerolle, Co-founder and CEO at OOt. "This event symbolizes our dedication to promoting a future where geographical boundaries don't hinder face-to-face connections. We welcome professionals from all industries to join us in shaping the future of work."

Secure your spot by RSVPing at lu.ma/oot-launch. For more information about the event, visit https://oot.live or contact Shilpashree Jagannathan at [email protected].

About OOt:

OOt is an innovator committed to transforming the future of work. By leveraging its groundbreaking Human Connectivity Platform, OOt empowers individuals and organizations to navigate the divide between remote and in-person interactions, cultivating dynamic company cultures in the hybrid work era.

About The Founders:

The founders of OOt have personally experienced the effects of loneliness and understand the importance of community. Thyagi DeLanerolle brings an enterprise sales background from Salesforce, providing strategic focus. Paul Gries, a respected faculty member at the University of Toronto's Department of Computer Science, adds analytical and research skills. Camilo Rodriguez, a senior Flutter fullstack developer with 8 years of experience, bolsters the team's tech expertise. United, they aim to address the necessity of community and mitigate loneliness.

