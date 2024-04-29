MONTREAL, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Digital Moment , in partnership with the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind , is proud to announce the launch of Experience AI , an educational program designed to support teachers in the fascinating but rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI), and to spark the curiosity of young people about the subject. This partnership will enable teachers across Canada to offer ethical, quality AI training to their students. Digital Moment was one of the first international partners to join this rapidly growing global program and holds the unique position of sole partner in Canada.

The unveiling took place on Friday, April 26th, at Google's offices in Montreal. Hugo Larochelle , Associate Professor, Université de Montréal, Google DeepMind, Chaire en AI Canada-CIFAR, and Doina Precup , Associate Professor, McGill University, Google DeepMind, Chaire en AI Canada-CIFAR, seasoned experts in the field, took part in the program launch.

A Partnership Aligned with Provincial and Federal Priorities

In addition to positioning youth at the heart of Quebec society's actions and priorities, this program is a response to one of the 12 main recommendations (RP) of the " Prêt pour l'IA " report published by the Conseil de l'innovation du Québec last February.

Specifically, RP-4 emphasized the importance of "[...] strengthening the digital literacy and AI literacy of children, pupils and students, particularly in order to increase their ability to use AI effectively, and to exercise critical thinking with regard to it." The launch of Experience AI thus coincides with the beginning of a new era in digital education in Quebec. Indeed, from the 2024-2025 school year, the mandatory implementation of the new Culture and Citizenship in Québec program in schools will require the assessment of digital competence among young people.

At the Canadian level, Experience AI will help advance the "Canadian advantage in AI" by preparing young Canadians for the future of work through a greater understanding of the societal impacts of AI.

An Interactive Program Rich in Educational Content

Experience AI offers a series of six lessons and additional educational resources in French and English, which are tailored to high school teaching and enable students to explore the basics of AI, understand its practical applications and acquire essential AI and computational thinking skills. The program also offers fun activities and stimulating challenges, designed to engage young people and encourage their curiosity about the field of AI.

"We are delighted to launch Experience AI in partnership with Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind," said Indra Kubicek, President and CEO of Digital Moment. "This innovative program represents a unique opportunity for young Quebecers and Canadians to explore the exciting field of artificial intelligence, while meeting a major societal need: ensuring that they are ready to take on tomorrow's challenges and opportunities."

For more information on the Experience AI program or to request training, Digital Moment invites the media, teachers, academic advisors, policy makers and all other stakeholders to contact us at [email protected] .

About Digital Moment: Digital Moment is a Canada-wide non-profit organization dedicated to digital education and the promotion of digital skills among youth of all backgrounds. Founded in 2013, the organization is committed to providing innovative and accessible educational resources to prepare young people for success in an ever-changing digital world. To date, more than 850,000 young people and 31,500 teachers have benefited from these educational activities. Digital Moment is a leader in AI education for Canadian teachers and youth, and is helping to advance AI education nationally and internationally.

About Experience AI: Experience AI is an educational programme that offers cutting-edge resources on artificial intelligence and machine learning for teachers and their students. Developed in collaboration by the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind , the programme supports teachers in the exciting and fast-moving area of AI, and gets young people passionate about the subject.

About Raspberry Pi Foundation: The Raspberry Pi Foundation is a UK-based computing education charity with the mission to enable young people to realise their full potential through the power of computing and digital technologies. Our vision is that every young person develops the knowledge, skills, and confidence to use digital technologies effectively, and to be able to critically evaluate these technologies and confidently engage with technological change.

About Google DeepMind: Google DeepMind is a unit within Google that brings together parts of Google Research - including the Brain team - and DeepMind to build AI responsibly to benefit humanity. Google DeepMind's groundbreaking accomplishments include AI technologies to power Google products and infrastructure, AI tools to advance scientific discovery, and advances in the field of AI research.

