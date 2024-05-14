UNVEILING ELEGANCE - UMBERTO CESARI'S NEW RELEASES NOW AT LCBO

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Umberto Cesari, the renowned Italian winery the icon of elegant and refined wines from the historical region of Emilia Romagna, is proud to announce the launch of two new wines, now available at select LCBO stores across Ontario.

Crafted with the utmost care and precision, the Liano Prosecco and the Liano Pinot Grigio epitomize Umberto Cesari's timeless qualities while also being approachable in both taste and price. The dynamic new range is ideal for enjoying summer moments and creating lasting memories.

Umberto Cesari Liano Prosecco. (CNW Group/Umberto Cesari) Umberto Cesari Liano Pinot Grigio. (CNW Group/Umberto Cesari) Umberto Cesari headquarters, Castel San Pietro Terme. (CNW Group/Umberto Cesari)

Natalie Maclean a highly respected authority in the wine industry, has awarded both of them an impressive score of 90 points each. This notable recognition speaks volumes about the quality and appeal of their work.

LIANO PROSECCO

Experience the enchanting allure of Liano Prosecco, a captivating sparkling wine that tantalizes the senses. With a seductive bouquet featuring notes of almond, hazelnut, biscuity bread, and a symphony of floral aromas, Liano Prosecco offers a refreshing, well-balanced profile with a pleasantly savory finish. Perfect for any occasion, it pairs flawlessly with aperitifs, seafood, butter and sage dishes, and lighter meats.

LIANO PINOT GRIGIO

Embark on an elegant journey with Liano Pinot Grigio, a wine that embodies sophistication and finesse. Delicate aromas of exotic fruit, apple, and white flowers lead to a palate of elegant acidity, satisfying flavor, and persistence. Whether as an aperitif or paired with charcuterie, seafood, risotto, or white meat, Liano Pinot Grigio elevates any dining experience.

As a pioneer in Italian winemaking, Umberto Cesari has earned a reputation for producing wines of unparalleled quality and character. With a steadfast commitment to tradition and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Umberto Cesari continues to captivate wine enthusiasts worldwide. Their latest releases, Liano Prosecco and Liano Pinot Grigio, embody the brand's core values.

ABOUT UMBERTO CESARI

Founded in 1964 amidst the hills of Castel San Pietro, Umberto Cesari has always priorized indigenous grape varieties, integrating them with international ones. Their vineyards expand with a deep-rooted belief in terroir's significance, guiding our sustainable development and innovative practices. We honor our heritage by embracing sustainable development as a necessity, intertwining product quality, environmental respect, and corporate social responsibility. Our approach balances experience with modern technologies, deployed judiciously for the fullest terroir expression.

SOURCE Umberto Cesari

For further information: Visit Umberto Cesari's website or contact [email protected]