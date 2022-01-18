Untold Storytelling Earns Distinguished B Corp™ Certification

Canadian branded content studio and production company meets the highest standards of corporate transparency and accountability.

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Untold Storytelling , a Climate Neutral Certified branded content studio that specializes in human-centered storytelling through film and video production, has achieved the prestigious B Corp™ Certification .

"Untold Storytelling is an exciting addition to our B Corp community. Leaders in documentary-style filmmaking, they're demonstrating that it is possible to produce world-class branded content and films around the globe, while also prioritizing people and planet." – Lindsey Wilson, Manager, Business Development and Pipeline, B Lab U.S., and Canada.

Certified B Corps™ continue to accelerate global culture shifts to redefine success in businesses – B Corp certification is to businesses what Fairtrade is to supply chains, or what Certified Organic is to food – by building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

"We've always believed businesses, including ours, can and should be doing more for their employees, communities, society, and the environment. By receiving the B Corp certification, this reinforces the way we've chosen to operate is contributing to making the world a better place." – Braden Dragomir, Founder/Creative Director, Untold Storytelling .

The production company joins a highly esteemed network of over 4,300 certified B Corps™ in 150 industries and 77 countries with 1 unifying goal: to make business a force for good.

"I'm proud to see a Kingston company, Untold Storytelling, is the first Certified B Corp in the city. This designation is difficult to obtain and speaks volumes about Untold Storytelling's commitment to climate action and to being a progressive local employer. Achieving our goals as a city involves everyone and so it's great to see this Kingston company's dedication and commitment recognized." – Mayor Paterson

Untold achieved their certification due to their positive treatment of people, client work, as well as their treatment of the planet with many environmental initiatives including their Climate Neutral certification.

"Untold Storytelling and our other Climate Neutral Certified brands are leading the global shift to a net-zero economy by doing what all companies should be doing immediately: measuring, offsetting, and reducing their carbon emissions," said Climate Neutral CEO, Austin Whitman . "Climate Neutral Certification is rapidly gaining consumer recognition and achieving certification gives Untold Storytelling and their clients a trusted way to turn content investments into meaningfully positive climate action."

Untold joins a globally admired community of B Corp™ companies including Patagonia , Allbirds , Ben & Jerry's , as well as notable Canadian companies such as TenTree , BDC , Corporate Knights Inc ., NOW Magazine , Danone Inc. , to name a few.

"B Corps status is an elite designation that requires significant commitment - congratulations to Braden and his team at Untold Storytelling for leading the way. This status not only defines the company and their belief in social and environmental good but positions them as a leader for other Kingston companies to learn from. The quality of the team and the production work they do is well-grounded in their values, and we are so happy that they are recognized for their commitment to having a positive impact on our community and globally." – Donna Gillespie, CEO, Kingston Economic Development Corporation.



Untold underwent a rigorous certification process vetted by non-profit organization, B Lab , which examines the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability justly balancing profit and purpose. Companies must document their positive impact to qualify and undergo recertification every three years to maintain their B Corp status.

About Untold Storytelling:

Untold Storytelling is an award-winning branded content and documentary-style production company based in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. We support conscious companies, thoughtful brands, and ambitious non-profits to build deeper and more authentic connections with their audiences. We've partnered with regional, national, and international brands such as Four Seasons, Delta Faucet Company, Tourism Kingston, Queen's University and Maltby Centre, as well as agencies like CULT, Pound & Grain, and 1dea, to tell impactful stories all over the world. So far, we've told stories in over 27 countries, with our projects receiving tens of millions of views for our partner's and collaborators' initiatives. To learn more, visit http://untoldstorytelling.com

About B Lab:

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 280,000 workers in over 4,000 B Corps across 77 countries and 153 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage. To learn, visit www.bcorporation.net

