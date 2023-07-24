Untapped Brilliance: Gifted Grade 7 Student Exposes Neglected Potential in Overburdened Gifted and Talented Education

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Brain Power Enrichment Programs, a leading organization dedicated to nurturing the potential of gifted and talented students, unveils groundbreaking insights from an exclusive interview with Nadim, an exceptional Grade 7 student in the Halton region. Nadim's personal experiences and profound observations shed light on a critical issue plaguing our education system: the alarming oversight of gifted and talented children. His unique perspective, supported by compelling research, emphasizes the urgent need for transformative changes to identify and support these remarkable minds, preventing the squandering of their potential.

Nadim, identified as gifted, eloquently describes what it feels like to possess this unique way of thinking. He shares, "You think differently than other people. Many gifted kids have different ways of coming up with solutions to problems. Our brains are structured differently. It's a unique way of thinking." His personal journey as a student in a typical day-school has allowed him to recognize the distinct thought processes of gifted individuals, whose minds search for easier ways to solve problems and explore a variety of solutions, a skill which is often discouraged in school as students are taught to solve problems in a particular way. Nadim breaks down problems in multiple ways before arriving at a solution, noting that other children often approach problem-solving differently, focusing more on memorization. This firsthand understanding of the differences in thinking patterns is a testament to the untapped brilliance of gifted and talented students.

Before joining Brain Power, Nadim was not accustomed to being challenged. Initially, it made him feel frustrated as he was used to effortlessly excelling in everything. He shares, "I felt bad being challenged about it because I always solve everything so easily. I felt mad the first time I couldn't solve a problem." However, his experience at Brain Power has transformed his perspective. Nadim now recognizes being gifted as a superpower that requires understanding and application. He remarks, "I have gotten better at being challenged and know how I can adapt to being challenged because of Brain Power. I know that if I am upset about being challenged, I will move nowhere." This growth mindset and the ability to embrace challenges have become invaluable lessons for Nadim.

Nadim's enthusiasm for Brain Power's accelerated curriculum is evident. He highlights how the program is two years ahead of his regular school, and he often feels impatient and bored in a traditional classroom setting. Nadim expresses his preference for the logic puzzles and games at the start of Brain Power classes, as well as the homework that encourages self-learning through multiple pages of problems. The program's stimulating environment and challenging assignments resonate with his thirst for knowledge and desire to explore further.

Additionally, Nadim values the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals at Brain Power. He shares a personal anecdote, saying, "I met Eli, and now we are friends on Discord. We made such a good connection because he is also really good at math. In the last two classes, he came early to play soccer with me on the field." These connections with peers who understand his abilities and share similar interests provide a sense of belonging and foster valuable social interactions.

Looking beyond academics, Nadim reflects on the broader scope of learning and discovery. He notes, "Our role is to learn new things and make discoveries. We still have the entire universe to explore. We haven't explored outside of our solar system. We can discover new planets for ourselves." This perspective highlights the potential of gifted and talented students to make groundbreaking contributions to various fields and underscores the importance of providing them with the right support and opportunities.

Brain Power Enrichment Programs acknowledges Nadim's personal insights as a powerful testament to the need for nurturing gifted and talented children. But Brain Power is not alone in this perspective. Statistics from the Journal of Education Science emphasize the gravity of the situation, revealing that nearly 60% of all gifted students are not fully realizing their potential, leading to lost opportunities for both the individual and society at large. The complex issues of disengagement and underachievement have no single root cause, but it is well-established that active engagement in learning significantly enhances students' overall effectiveness in education. It is essential to understand that talent actualization is not guaranteed solely based on a student's gifted status. Brain Power faculty have spent over 30 years designing learning experiences tailored to the needs of talented and high-potential students. According to CEO Vanessa Iarocci: "By working collaboratively, we can create an educational landscape that fosters the growth, engagement, and potential of gifted and talented students, ensuring that no brilliant mind is left untapped or unfulfilled. It is critical for many parents to also know that we work with students identified as gifted but also with hundreds of bright children who complete our assessment and demonstrate the potential to benefit from accelerated and complex learning programs."

