Unprecedented Liquidation Sale of ALL Bad Boy Furniture Stores to be co-ordinated by Infinity Asset Solutions, Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Bad Boy Furniture, a well-established retailer known for its commitment to quality and affordability, has appointed Infinity Asset Solutions to oversee the Total Liquidation of its entire $25-million inventory. KSV Restructuring Inc. is the proposal trustee for Bad Boy Furniture. The decision to hold the liquidation sale is part of Bad Boy Furniture's strategic restructuring plan providing customers with a unique chance to enjoy extensive savings on a wide range of brand name furniture, electronics and home decor items.

The story of 'Bad Boy' began in 1953 with Mel Lastman, a flamboyant Toronto appliance salesman who went on to become mayor of Toronto. That year, his future wife, Marilyn, got her husband a salesman job at an appliance store in Toronto. A year later, he purchased the 'Heather Hill Appliance' store. With advice from a friend in marketing, 1955 saw the birth of the first Bad Boy store. By 1990, Bad Boy had a chain of over 40 stores. In 1991, Mel's son Blayne revitalized the image of stores including the now famous slogan: "noooobody"! Mel died in 2021. Now, his legacy of stores is closing forever.

This event marks a significant opportunity for consumers to acquire high-quality furniture and home goods at unprecedented price cuts. Discounts will start at 20% to 50% off the lowest marked price storewide. These massive discounts include a diverse selection of furniture, including sofas, bedroom sets, dining tables, mattresses, electronics and more. This is an excellent opportunity for consumers to enhance their living spaces with stylish and functional furnishings. All sales are for a limited time only and consumers are encouraged to shop early for the very best selection.

Infinity Asset Solutions is known for its expertise in asset dispositions, ensuring a seamless and organized shopping experience for all Bad Boy customers. Bad Boys knowledgeable staff will be on hand to assist with any inquiries and provide guidance throughout the sale.

