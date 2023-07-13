Unleash your inner animal: Register now for WWF's Race for Wildlife, September 22-24

Go the distance for wildlife – at your own pace – and help build a future where nature and

people thrive.

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - WWF-Canada is excited to share that registration is now open for WWF's Race for Wildlife. Formerly called WWF's Run to Restore Nature, the Race for Wildlife is a fun, family-friendly virtual event where participants from across the country can race their own route while raising funds in support of wildlife and nature.

WWF's Race for Wildlife takes place Sept. 22-24. (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada) Help wildlife thrive with WWF's Race for Wildlife. (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada)

The event will be held over three days (racers can choose which day to race or complete a portion of their route each day), from September 22-24, during which racers can choose to walk, run, wheel or even skip a 5KM, 10KM, or 21KM route. New this year, participants can also race any distance of their choice, setting a greater challenge for long-distance runners or cyclists.

WWF's Race for Wildlife combines conservation, athleticism and community into one exciting event. Here are three great reasons to participate:

Go the distance for wildlife: The funds you raise will support WWF's 10-year plan to Regenerate Canada by expanding habitats, reducing carbon in the atmosphere, lowering industrial impacts and, as a result, reversing wildlife loss and fighting climate change.





The funds you raise will support WWF's 10-year plan to Regenerate by expanding habitats, reducing carbon in the atmosphere, lowering industrial impacts and, as a result, reversing wildlife loss and fighting climate change. Challenge yourself: Whether you're looking for a fun way to get outside or need an extra push to beat your 5KM time, this event is a great way to tackle your fitness goals after a long, hot summer.





Whether you're looking for a fun way to get outside or need an extra push to beat your 5KM time, this event is a great way to tackle your fitness goals after a long, hot summer. Race your way: What your race looks like is entirely up to you! Sign up as an individual or train, fundraise and race with a group of friends, family members, classmates or colleagues.

About the Race for Wildlife:

Register and fundraise the minimum requirement by your race day to participate as an individual or part of a team. Complete your course anytime between September 22-24 either in one go or spread out over the three days.





either in one go or spread out over the three days. Minimum fundraising requirements are $50 for the 5KM Swift Fox Sprint, $75 for the 10KM Tiger Trek, $100 for the 21KM Great Half Marathon Caribou Migration and $100 to choose your own distance in the White-Tailed Deer Dash.





for the 5KM Swift Fox Sprint, for the 10KM Tiger Trek, for the 21KM Great Half Marathon Caribou Migration and to choose your own distance in the White-Tailed Deer Dash. This year, we're challenging participants to plan their route and race in the shape of their favourite species. Get creative and share your route with the hashtag #RaceForWildlife.

Last year, 677 race participants raised more than $120,000 for wildlife.

Megan Leslie , WWF-Canada's president and CEO, says:

"We've had significant wins this past year, from the implementation of stronger marine protection standards in Canadian oceans, to restoring wildfire-impacted forest ecosystems, to working towards safeguarding critical land and wildlife habitat in the Arctic. This work was supported in part by funds raised by last year's race, and this year, we're hoping to make an even bigger impact."

To register, please visit RaceForWildlife.ca. Join us in this September as we go the distance to create a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive.

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: Tara Robinson, communications specialist, WWF-Canada, [email protected]