The axolotl and capybara join WWF-Canada's symbolic wildlife adoptions collection in time for the holidays

WWF-Canada has four new species to symbolically adopt, including the axolotl and capybara.

Each symbolic adoption kit includes a true-to-life plush animal, an educational poster with facts about the chosen species and conservation work this gift makes possible, and an adoption certificate in their name -- all wrapped up in a reusable (and optional) tote bag.

Importantly, all proceeds from these tax-deductible gifts fund WWF's conservation efforts in Canada that are protecting and restoring habitat for species at risk.

Shoppers can choose from 45+ species, including Canadian icons like the grey wolf and narwhal, and global favourites like the African elephant and gorilla, exclusively at the WWF Shop.

Wildlife adoption kits range from $50-$55 for individual species, $100 for wildlife families and $135-$608 for curated adoption bundles.

"Axolotls and capybaras are certainly having a moment, and now fans of these fascinating species can bring them home as a true-to-life plush while addressing a different kind of trend: declining wildlife populations. The conservation efforts these gifts support have never been more urgent, as WWF-Canada's recently launched Living Planet Report Canada shows more than half of monitored species are decreasing in abundance across the country," Kevin Cooper, Vice-President of Community Giving at WWF-Canada, said.

Designed by species experts

Each plush is designed with the help of WWF-Canada's species experts to look like their real-life counterparts.

The axolotl plush has a dorsal fin that runs down the length of its body, a long tail, feathery gills on each side of its head, and a mouth upturned in a permanent smile.

The capybara plush has eyes, ears and nostrils at the top of its head -- an adaptation that allows real capybaras to stay submerged under water for long periods of time.

The northern cardinal plush has the same brilliant red plumage, distinctive crest, black mask and long tail feathers as a real male cardinal.

Other gifts that help wildlife thrive:

How to order:

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA (1-800-267-2632) to place an order.

Free standard shipping on pre-tax orders of $90 or more to the same address in Canada.

Holiday shipping deadlines are Dec. 16, 2025 (urban addresses) and Dec. 11, 2025 (rural addresses) for regular mail delivery before Dec. 25, 2025. Express shipping options available.

To download product and species photos for public distribution, click here.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: Emily Vandermeer, Senior Communications Specialist, [email protected]