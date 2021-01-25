University students to discuss Canada's energy future with Minister O'Regan
Jan 25, 2021, 10:53 ET
CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Last June, Skye Lybbert and Daniel Baker co-wrote a constructive, fact-based letter to Prime Minister Trudeau to express their growing concern about the polarized battles over COVID-related government aid for oil and gas companies. "We were tired of reading negative polarizing comments and misconceptions. We wanted to produce a fact driven positive message", said Baker. The letter was signed by over 3000 students, academics, and professionals, and earned them the attention of Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Minister O'Regan, who has been vocal in his support of the importance of the oil and gas industry to Canadians and to our economic recovery, reached out to the two students.
Now, just days after the historic cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, the authors are set to meet with Minister O'Regan to discuss post-secondary student concerns about the future of Canada's energy and resource sectors.
Baker and Lybbert, both MSc candidates at the University of Alberta's Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, also belong to a student resource advocacy group, Students For Canada (SFC). SFC is a grassroots movement on campuses across Canada that encourages balanced and positive conversations about Canadian natural resources, and how students can help balance the importance of "people, planet and prosperity".
Responses collected from hundreds of post-secondary students from across Canada were used to support the topics they want to address with Minister O'Regan including:
- Polarization around resource development and climate
- Getting Canadian natural resources to market, especially after the Keystone cancellation
- What is being done to ensure responsible balanced growth within the energy sector
"Canada's resource sector has world leading environmental and social standards that we can all be proud of. At a time when the reputation of our resource industry is under constant attack, we hope to discuss ways that Canadian students, and indeed all Canadians, can stand up for our global reputation and show the world that environmental protection and energy development need not be at odds", said Lybbert.
WHEN: January 27, 2021, at 2 pm MST/4 pm EST
WHERE: Eventbrite link: https://canadas_energy_future_involving_students.eventbrite.ca
For further information: Lynn Exner in French or English, 306-612-2294, [email protected] or Skye Lybbert, [email protected]; Daniel Baker, [email protected] or visit https://www.studentsforcanada.ca/projects to view the Student Letter to PM Trudeau