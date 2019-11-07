University Research Income Grows by 3.6%

Growth Returns to Form

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Top 50 Research Universities posted combined research income of $7.6 billion in Fiscal 2018, a gain of 3.6% over the prior year, reported Research Infosource Inc., which today released its annual ranking. University of Toronto ($1.1 billion) was the Medical university leader, University of Waterloo ($212.6 million) was the Comprehensive university leader and Laurentian University ($44.0 million) led its Undergraduate university peers. Research income expanded at 35 universities and declined at 15 others. Average research intensity - research income per faculty position - was $189,300, an increase of 2.4%. Graduate student intensity - research income per graduate student was $38,300 in Fiscal 2018.

"Fiscal 2018 was a solid year for university research income growth" said Ron Freedman, CEO of Research Infosource Inc. "Coming on the heels of a decade-high 6.8% increase last fiscal year, this year's result represents something of a return to form".

Overall, Fiscal 2018 research income growth was driven by a 4.3% increase in total Government funding and in particular by 5.0% growth in Federal government support. Corporate research funding, however, only grew by 1.8%. Research income expanded fastest at these universities: Medical category - Université de Sherbrooke (21.0%); Comprehensive institution - Carleton University (29.3%); and Undergraduate Laurentian University (37.2%). McMaster University (Medical) topped the rankings for faculty research intensity ($439,500 per position) and was joined by University of Guelph (Comprehensive, $188,500) and Université du Québec en Abitibi Témiscamingue (Undergraduate $161,700).

In Fiscal 2018, McMaster University attracted the most corporate research funding ($142.1 million) among its Medical peers, while University of Waterloo led the Comprehensive category ($24.8 million) and Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue ($8.4 million) led the Undergraduate grouping.

Research Infosource has designated 3 institutions as Research Universities of the Year 2019 in their respective categories: University of Toronto (Medical), University of Waterloo (Comprehensive) and Lakehead University (Undergraduate). These institutions demonstrated superior performance on key measures of research success.

This year, Research Infosource spotlighted university publication performance – as measured by number of publications in the major fields of Natural Sciences and Engineering, Health Sciences and Social Sciences and Humanities between 2013-2017 at full-service universities. Top-placed winners in their respective categories were:

Natural sciences and engineering publications: University of Toronto - Medical category, University of Waterloo - Comprehensive category, and University of Regina - Undergraduate.

Natural sciences and engineering publications as percent of total publications: University of Saskatchewan — Medical, University of New Brunswick — Comprehensive, and Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue - Undergraduate.

Health sciences publications: University of Toronto - Medical, University of Waterloo — Comprehensive, and Brock University - Undergraduate.

Health sciences publications as percent of total publications: University of Toronto - Medical, Simon Fraser University — Comprehensive, and Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières - Undergraduate.

Social sciences and humanities publications: University of Toronto - Medical, York University — Comprehensive, and Wilfrid Laurier University - Undergraduate.

Social sciences and humanities publications as percent of total publications: Queen's University — Medical, York University — Comprehensive, and Wilfrid Laurier University - Undergraduate.

