University of Waterloo Set to Host World Religions Conference

Canada's Largest and Longest Running Multi-Faith Event

The Theme of the Conference will be "Establishing a Just Society"

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Event: Around 700 delegates including academia, representatives from local, provincial and national governments as well as associates of various faith organizations are expected to gather for Canada's largest and longest running multi-faith conference – 39th World Religions Conference (WRC). Scholars from 7 faiths and philosophies take on this daunting task to present the unique perspectives offered by their respective traditions in establishing a just society.

The conference is organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada and aims to explore the teachings and practices of different religious and philosophical traditions, with the hope that such mutual exploration will encourage better understanding and promote harmonious coexistence among the members of the society. The theme selected for this year's conference is, "How to Establish a Just Society."

The event will be moderated by Angela Vieth, City Councilor, Waterloo, Ontario. Scholars representing Christianity, Islam, Sikhism, Indigenous spirituality, Judaism, Hinduism and Humanism will present their respectives.

When: Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Where: Humanities Theatre, University of Waterloo - 200 University Ave W, Waterloo, ON N2L 3G1

Media Opportunity: Interviews with event organizers, participants and various religious scholars.

Additional Details: www.WorldReligionsConference.org

About World Religions Conference

The World Religions Conference (WRC), Canada's largest and longest running Multi-faith event that has been bringing different religious and ethnic communities together in a manner which breeds tolerance, peace, cooperation, and understanding. The event aims to explore the teachings and practices of different religious and philosophical traditions, with the hope that such mutual exploration will encourage better understanding and promote harmonious coexistence among the members of Canada's cultural mosaic.

About the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is a dynamic, fast-growing international Muslim community. Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 200 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is the only Islamic organization to believe that the long-awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace.

SOURCE Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at - Kitchener-Waterloo Branch

For further information: Spokesperson: Nabeel Rana - 519-722-0841, info@worldreligionsconference.org, https://www.twitter.com/WRConference