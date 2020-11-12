University of Ottawa Partners with Keypath Education to Offer a Master of Engineering Management for Professionals

Fully online program designed to mirror on-campus degree in content and quality

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The University of Ottawa announced today it will offer an online Master of Engineering Management program to support working professionals. The program will educate leaders by combining high-quality course content with the convenience of tech-enabled online learning, in partnership with Keypath Education Canada.

"The University of Ottawa has developed a bold vision to navigate a rapidly evolving world over the next ten years called Transformation 2030," said Jill Scott, Provost and Vice-President of Academic Affairs at the University of Ottawa. "Our partnership with Keypath in delivering the online Master of Engineering Management program will help us take crucial steps forward in realizing our vision of becoming a more digital and connected university. Together, we will enhance the student learning experience so our graduates may thrive in the 21st century knowledge economy."

The program supports lifelong learning by training current engineers and other STEM professionals who aspire to be team or project leaders and was designed for a high-quality and interactive online learning experience. The curriculum, developed in full partnership between the University of Ottawa's triple-accredited Telfer School of Management and Faculty of Engineering, is an industry-oriented, leadership-strengthening educational experience.

"Engineers and other STEM professionals are leaders in their fields whose work demands constant attention even as they pursue further education. Our faculty's partnership with Keypath allows our students to take the next step in their careers by completing an online Master of Engineering Management without having to step away from work to earn an advanced degree," said Jacques Beauvais, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering. "The work-study balance of this online degree program provides the flexibility these students need to continue to thrive in their fields, now and in the future."

Keypath Education Canada designs and delivers market-led tech-enabled online degrees, preparing busy professionals for the future of work. The company was chosen as the University of Ottawa's online program management partner to provide the program-focused marketing, student recruitment, and bilingual student support needed to reach working Canadians and address gaps in the marketplace.

Keypath will act as an extension of the university's team, maintaining a high-quality educational experience while accelerating the growth and quality of the university program. The flexible, modular format of the program will mirror the content and experience of the on-campus degree, featuring concentrations in today's most relevant engineering topics with instruction by the same world-class, industry-expert faculty.

"Campus-quality education delivered online is growing rapidly in Canada. At Keypath, we believe our partnership with the University of Ottawa will help the institution become a Canadian leader in granting professional degrees online," said Graeme Owens, Executive Vice President at Keypath Education Canada. "With this expanded reach, the University of Ottawa is delivering on its commitment to respond to a demand from both workers and employers in the marketplace that will benefit all Canadians as our country continues to lead in the world-wide knowledge economy."

The University of Ottawa's Master of Engineering Management program has been active for more than 30 years and remains one of the longest running in Canada. Graduates from the online program will earn a degree and join a network of over 1,000 program alumni representing major companies and involved in high-profile engineering initiatives around the world.

QUICK FACTS

The first cohort of online students will begin classes in May 2021 . Prospective students can learn more at online.uottawa.ca and enligne.uottawa.ca.

. Prospective students can learn more at online.uottawa.ca and enligne.uottawa.ca. According to Statistics Canada, the field of Engineering Management is projected to see job growth of almost 19% through 2025. Salaries are expected to grow over 15% over the same period.

The Master of Engineering Management program includes courses on management, accounting and finance, leadership, and project management with further learning modules focused on data analytics, product management and innovation, and operations management.

In 2020, the University of Ottawa launched its new strategic plan, Transformation 2030 , focused on the four strategic pillars of agility, connection, impact, and sustainability.

launched its new strategic plan, , focused on the four strategic pillars of agility, connection, impact, and sustainability. Based in Toronto , Keypath Education Canada partners with top-tier universities across Canada to expand access to education.

About Keypath Education

Keypath Education partners with world-leading universities to design purposeful online professional programs that deliver the most career-relevant skills and impact. Our experienced global team gives us a breadth of diversity and data, allowing us to respond to future of work trends quickly, innovate ahead of the curve, and ensure the student's success is at the heart of all that we do. We have a global reach, with offices and partners in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

About The University of Ottawa – A crossroads of cultures and ideas

The University of Ottawa is home to over 50,000 students, faculty and staff, who live, work and study in both French and English. Our campus is a crossroads of cultures and ideas, where bold minds come together to inspire game-changing ideas. We are one of Canada's top 10 research universities—our professors and researchers explore new approaches to today's challenges. One of a handful of Canadian universities ranked among the top 200 in the world, we attract exceptional thinkers and welcome diverse perspectives from across the globe.

