University of Ottawa and Keypath Education launch Canada's first-ever Executive Master of Health Administration program at the Telfer School of Management

New online master's degree builds on uOttawa's and Keypath Education's shared commitment to create more accessible learning opportunities for students in health care industries and beyond

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa and Keypath Education Canada are announcing the launch of the country's first Executive Master of Health Administration (EMHA) program. The master's degree will be offered as a hybrid of online learning with a one-week residency in Ottawa, creating more accessible learning in high-demand health care job sectors.

According to Statistics Canada, in 2020, there were approximately 9,000 job openings for health care leaders in an industry that is projected to grow by 20 per cent by 2028. In partnership with Keypath, Telfer's online EMHA program is designed to provide Canadian and international health care administrators, industry leaders and practitioners with the skills and knowledge needed to advance the quality of Canada's growing health care system.

"As the health care system continues to grow, Canadians need quality education to provide leaders with the tools and knowledge to address increasingly complex issues affecting the sector," said Stéphane Brutus, Dean of the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa. "The Telfer EMHA underscores our dedication to supporting the health and well-being of Canadian communities, providing future leaders with skills, insights and innovative thinking that will help maintain our country's leadership in health care for years to come."

Working with Keypath to develop Canada's first EMHA builds on a key pillar of the University of Ottawa's Transformation 2030 strategy. Leveraging online learning for higher education credentials, the strategy looks to create optimized program offerings and training opportunities that are more accessible and responsive to the needs of tomorrow's generation of students.

"Delivering an EMHA program online increases accessibility, allowing these skills in business, management and strategic leadership to reach more people across the country," said Graeme Owens, Executive Vice President at Keypath Education Canada. "Instead of relocating and uprooting their lives for an in-person experience, students will be able to learn and work – and ultimately improve the state of Canada's health care – from their own communities."

Canadian universities are partnering with EdTech companies like Keypath to develop more strategic and engaging online programming that increases enrolment and retention. Starting with course curriculum created by academic institutions, Keypath designs and delivers programming that is tailored for online learning environments, providing program management including marketing, recruitment, and student support.

The online EMHA degree marks the second collaboration between Keypath and the University of Ottawa, following the introduction of its Master of Engineering Management (MEM) degree in 2020. In its first year, the MEM program surpassed enrollment expectations, engaging engineering professionals across the country.

"Through our partnership with Keypath Education, the University of Ottawa is not only investing in the bright futures of its students but also furthering its commitment to become a more digital and connected university," said Jill Scott, Provost and Vice-President, Academic Affairs at the University of Ottawa. "As demands for education delivery and institutional learning continue to evolve, we are embracing new pedagogies and learning platforms that will help us reach more learners and continue our long-standing relevance and excellence in the decade to come."

"Over the next decade our health care system in Ontario and across Canada will undergo significant change post pandemic, to ensure we continue to advance the access to and quality of care provided to patients and families," said Cameron Love, President and CEO, the Ottawa Hospital. "As CEO of The Ottawa Hospital and a graduate of the MHA program, I understand the value of educating health care leaders for the future. This program takes Telfer's 45+ years of leadership training and education experience and creates a nationally recognized program that will ensure we can train health care executives for our region, province, and country. The timing could not be better, and I look forward to working alongside Telfer to support our future health care leaders".

Registration for the Telfer School of Management's Executive Master of Health Administration program at the University of Ottawa began on August 26 for classes beginning in January 2022, pending final approvals. For additional information and program details, please visit online.uottawa.ca.

