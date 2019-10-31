University of Guelph-Humber wins prestigious CFO Case Study Competition in Johannesburg, South Africa

UofGH's team of fourth-year Business students Shirin Monga and Daniel Bielak and alumni Emma Lal and Michael Persaud overcame teams from Finland, the U.K., Germany, Nigeria and South Africa in the final two rounds to secure the victory.

This also marks the first time a team from North America has won the CFO Case Study Competition.

"I am extraordinarily proud of our team," said Dr. George Bragues, Assistant Vice-Provost and Business Program Head. "It was an honour to have been with them in South Africa to watch their performances and share in their victory. This achievement further solidifies the status of the University of Guelph-Humber as a global force in the Business case competition arena."

"Daniel, Shirin, Emma and Michael are exceptional individuals and will become inspiring business leaders," added Justin Medak, Assistant Program Head of Business. "Their work ethic and dedication to success was unwavering."

Taking place at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the final rounds of the competition tasked the teams with solving a series of business problems. The finalists presented their proposals in front of a panel of judges that included the CEOs and CFOs of major corporations.

"The judges were impressed both by the strategic acumen demonstrated by the UofGH team as well as the logical flow and clarity of their analysis," Dr. Bragues said. "The judges were also struck by the cohesiveness of the UofGH team and how everyone equally contributed to the presentation."

"It makes us feel proud to have won for an institution that encourages student success," said Daniel Bielak. "We're proud to have won for ourselves, the University of Guelph-Humber, and Canada."

SOURCE University of Guelph-Humber

For further information: Ken Turriff, Manager, Communications and Public Relations, University of Guelph-Humber, E: ken.turriff@guelphhumber.ca, T: 416-798-1331 ext. 6114, C: 647-231-8847

Related Links

http://www.guelphhumber.ca

