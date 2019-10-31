University of Guelph-Humber wins prestigious CFO Case Study Competition in Johannesburg, South Africa
Oct 31, 2019, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - A team of University of Guelph-Humber Business students and alumni has won the prestigious CFO Case Study Competition in South Africa, with judges coming to a unanimous decision for the very first time in the history of the competition.
The victory marked the end of a highly competitive and rigorous process in which 1,950 students on 550 teams – from 85 universities, 46 countries and six continents – all vied to compete in the final rounds, which took place Oct. 15 and 16 at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
UofGH's team of fourth-year Business students Shirin Monga and Daniel Bielak and alumni Emma Lal and Michael Persaud overcame teams from Finland, the U.K., Germany, Nigeria and South Africa in the final two rounds to secure the victory.
This also marks the first time a team from North America has won the CFO Case Study Competition.
"I am extraordinarily proud of our team," said Dr. George Bragues, Assistant Vice-Provost and Business Program Head. "It was an honour to have been with them in South Africa to watch their performances and share in their victory. This achievement further solidifies the status of the University of Guelph-Humber as a global force in the Business case competition arena."
"Daniel, Shirin, Emma and Michael are exceptional individuals and will become inspiring business leaders," added Justin Medak, Assistant Program Head of Business. "Their work ethic and dedication to success was unwavering."
Taking place at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the final rounds of the competition tasked the teams with solving a series of business problems. The finalists presented their proposals in front of a panel of judges that included the CEOs and CFOs of major corporations.
"The judges were impressed both by the strategic acumen demonstrated by the UofGH team as well as the logical flow and clarity of their analysis," Dr. Bragues said. "The judges were also struck by the cohesiveness of the UofGH team and how everyone equally contributed to the presentation."
"It makes us feel proud to have won for an institution that encourages student success," said Daniel Bielak. "We're proud to have won for ourselves, the University of Guelph-Humber, and Canada."
