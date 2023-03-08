University of Calgary Properties Group Announces Resignation of President and Chief Executive Officer

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - University of Calgary Properties Group (UCPG), the developer for University District (U/D) and University Innovation Quarter (UIQ), announces the resignation of Mr. James Robertson who has advised he will be stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer.

James joined UCPG (then West Campus Development Trust) in February of 2012 as the first employee paving the way for over a decade of strong leadership, measurable results, and an award-winning people-first community. He played a pivotal role in the vision and launch of the first residential land lease development in Calgary and advanced the growth and diversification of the organization with the addition of UIQ to UCPG's portfolio.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and UCPG team, we are grateful for James' many years of tireless efforts and dedication in his role. During his tenure as President & CEO, he has built the foundation for the development of University District and University Innovation Quarter to flourish with a strong team capable of sustaining the irrefutable impact UCPG has made to date," says Murray Fox, UCPG Board Chair.

"We recognize the contributions James has made to the development of University District and University Innovation Quarter which has had monumental impact on the University. James has ignited an exciting future ahead with the revitalization of UIQ that will continue to diversify Calgary's economy and propel the University's innovation agenda forward," says Dr. Ed McCauley, University of Calgary President & Vice-Chancellor.

We are undertaking the process to find a new President & Chief Executive Officer. For questions related to this announcement or for further information, please contact Ms. Maureen Henderson, Vice President Community Experience at 403-992-8388 or [email protected]

About University of Calgary Properties Group

University of Calgary Properties Group Ltd. (UCPG) was created by the University of Calgary to oversee the development and management of university land projects. With a financial model that provides an innovative approach to land development, residual profits from UCPG are directed back to the University to fuel its academic mission. Setting a high standard for sustainable and progressive neighbourhood design, UCPG's team and 14-member board of directors are dedicated to creating, developing and managing premier communities. With the masterplan for University District underway and portfolio diversification with University Innovation Quarter, UCPG is delivering on creating amazing places where people can thrive.

About University District

To the west of the University of Calgary and overlooking the Bow River and Rocky Mountains, University District is a comprehensive 200-acre community with a bold new vision for urban life in Calgary. Through a collaborative, people-first design process, the master planning and thorough engagement program forged strong respect between local stakeholders and UCPG. The neighbourhood applies the best ideas in city design and incorporates the wants and needs of surrounding legacy communities – weaving current aesthetic, technology, and lifestyle options into the strong social fabric of the city. University District is the 2022 national winner of the Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) Award for Best Growing Community.

For more information about University District, visit the Discovery Centre at 4410 University Ave. N.W., Calgary (just north of the Alberta Children's Hospital) or go online: myuniversitydistrict.ca and visit Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, #UDLife.

