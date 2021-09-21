University of British Columbia Dietetics Program Partners With Little Kitchen Academy for Student Practicum Placements

Partnership Will Provide Hands-on Training and Skills to the Next Generation of Health Educators

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today The Dietetics Program at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) announced a new partnership, giving undergraduate students the unique hands-on opportunity to practice the skills acquired through their coursework at UBC in LKA's Montessori-inspired environment for children ages three through teen. Students from UBC will complete practice education placements at LKA's flagship location in Vancouver to achieve required learning competencies before graduating from their program.

The UBC Dietetics Major is a five-year, nationally accredited undergraduate program that prepares students to become registered dietitians. Currently, 300 professionals supervise dietetics students annually at sites that include hospitals, health and residential care centres, private practice, community and government organizations.

"When we heard about Little Kitchen Academy's food philosophy and curriculum, we knew it would be a setting where our students could learn essential skills and have an opportunity to practice in a hands-on environment," said Rickey Yada, Dean, UBC's Faculty of Land and Food Systems where the Dietetics program is housed. "Little Kitchen Academy provides children with practical life skills while teaching them how to prepare food, where it comes from, and how they can make nutritional choices with their food that benefit both their bodies and the planet. This aligns well with our academic program and our priorities in the Faculty of Land and Food Systems."

"We are proud to offer students hands-on learning as part of UBC's dietetic degree program curriculum and know they will learn valuable skills to help prepare them for their careers post-graduation," said Felicity Curin, founder, president & COO of LKA. "At Little Kitchen Academy, our students are fascinated to learn where their food comes from and how it grows. They love harvesting fresh herbs, fruits, and vegetables from our Living Food Wall powered by AeroGarden or pollinating the plants as they grow. Not only are we excited to share our curriculum, but we also are ready to learn from UBC Dietetics students. We are focused on the same mission: changing the way our children look at food and providing opportunities to inspire and empower them to make choices that are good for their bodies and their environment."

Curin hopes this type of higher education partnership will extend beyond the Vancouver flagship location. Currently four locations are open: LKA Point Grey and LKA South Surrey in British Columbia, LKA Oakville in Toronto, and LKA Century City in Los Angeles, with multiple new locations opening this year in Canada and the U.S. The company has plans to open more than 423 locations worldwide by the end of 2025. "I would love to see practicum students learning at every location we open," says Curin. "UBC is leading the way with this program in B.C., and we hope to replicate it around the world in every community where there is a Little Kitchen Academy."

