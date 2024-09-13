MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) announces today the launch of its new international branch in Montreal, under the name of « UM6P Canada ».

The event was marked by the participation of Her Excellency Mrs. Souriya Otmani, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Canada, and Mrs. Pascale Déry, Québec's current Minister of Higher Education.

Established in Morocco since 2017 and known for its commitment to science and innovation, UM6P will capitalize on its strong partnerships with several Canadian universities to strengthen connections between Africa and North America. The aim of this branch is to create a globally connected research environment and encourage collaborations that will accelerate capacity building and knowledge transfers between both sides of the Atlantic.

Focusing on four key areas - Research and Development, Executive Education, Entrepreneurship, and Capacity Building – « UM6P Canada » will foster collaborations that promote knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and skills enhancement. It aims to create positive cross-continental benefits, in collaboration – not only with its current Canadian partners – such as UQAM, Laval University, the University of Sherbrooke, the University of Alberta, and the University of Manitoba, but also with all the Canadian education and innovation ecosystem.

This new branch will also serve as a platform for networking and collaboration with Moroccan and African competencies in Canada and will actively contribute to North America's innovation ecosystem by supporting advancements in five critical sectors: agriculture, energy, mining, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. UM6P aims to create impactful outcomes, such as commercial agreements, patents, and technology transfers, and to foster the development of startups and new ventures. By building bridges between academic institutions, industry stakeholders, and strategic partners, « UM6P Canada » will open new avenues for collaboration and development.

"By establishing this foothold through UM6P Canada, we are marking an important milestone in our commitment to strengthening bridges between Africa and North America. In collaboration with our Canadian partners, we are addressing the need for innovation and fostering international cooperation in the face of contemporary challenges. This openness is part of a proactive approach to tackling global issues such as the energy transition, environmental sustainability, and advances in artificial intelligence. Our intercontinental partnership embodies a concrete and collaborative response to building a more resilient and sustainable future." - Hicham El Habti, President of UM6P.

About University Mohammed VI Polytechnic

University Mohammed VI Polytechnic (UM6P) is a Moroccan university focusing on developing solutions to specific continental and more broadly global challenges. UM6P is oriented towards education and research, with strong links to industry, business, and innovation. The university commits itself to empowering a new generation of talents that will build and lead the future of Africa. It has a total of 5684 students, including 721 PhD students, with a research and academic community representing 33 nationalities.

UM6P sets sight on responding to the various needs of African economies. From its main campus in Benguerir, near Marrakech, and its branches in Rabat, Laayoune and Paris, the university offers a new kind of learning environment, inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship through its Living Labs and peer-to-peer learning philosophy.

With academic departments and research programs spanning science and technology, business and management, humanities, and medicine, and based on a research solving-problem approach, UM6P is designed to benefit not only Africa, but the world as well.

For more information please visit: https://www.um6p.ma/en

