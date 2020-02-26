Université de l'Ontario français: Dignitaries attend ceremonial signing of funding agreement and unveiling of campus location

This historic moment recognizes the foundational $ 63 million commitment of the federal government to finance the first four years of UOF, and the ensuing commitment of the Government of Ontario to finance the same amount for the following four years. Thereafter, the UOF will be funded in the same way as all universities in Ontario.

Université de l'Ontario français thanks the many people whose determined and committed involvement has made possible the realization of this major academic institution dedicated to Francophonie in Ontario. Their concerted action and influence were decisive. Among them, Ontario's Francophone community, the provincial government -- specifically Ministers Caroline Mulroney and Ross Romano-- as well as the Premier of Ontario, the Honorable Doug Ford. From the federal government, we especially thank Minister Mélanie Joly and the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau.

UOF location revealed

It was with great pride that the official address of the Université de l'Ontario français was revealed on Wednesday morning. UOF will be housed at 9 Lower Jarvis, a strategic and accessible location in downtown Toronto. Customizing and furnishing the premises will take place over the next twelve months, to allow the first students to begin classes in September 2021. The facilities will be modern and spacious, with equipment and services that promote collaboration, experimentation and creation. Located in the heart of the innovation corridor, UOF will benefit from proximity to other dynamic organizations such as Artscape Daniels Launchpad, and Waterfront Innovation including Marsh, Sidewalk Lab, Corus and George Brown College. The campus will be the pride of the entire Francophone community, and will be a place of meeting and convergence for all.

The future is bright for the Université de l'Ontario français, which is currently engaged in hiring staff and recruiting students.

Quotes

"This is a historic milestone for Université de l'Ontario français. We express our complete gratitude and sincere thanks to all those who have worked so hard to make this innovative project a reality. We are so excited to welcome our first student cohort next year to the university. More than an academic institution, UOF is university 3.0 -- anchored in the issues of our century and the realities of the digital age – designed for and with the student community, of which we can be very proud."

Dyane Adam, Chair of the Board of Governors, Université de l'Ontario français

"The new Université de l'Ontario français is a victory for Franco-Ontarians, a historic step forward that will help even more Canadians learn, live and thrive in whichever official language they choose, and keep the Canadian Francophonie strong and vibrant. This new institution will enable the next generation of students study in French in the heart of Canada's largest city, and I'm excited to see the difference they will make in our communities and country."

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Our government is encouraging more economic opportunities for the Francophone communities in our province," said Minister Mulroney. "This new university by and for Francophones provides students with the ability to complete university studies in French, while supporting their aspirations in the economic heart of the province, Toronto."

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs

"The Université de l'Ontario français will provide francophones studying in Ontario the opportunity to receive the skills and training they need for a rewarding career that meets labour market needs," said Minister Romano. "Ontario postsecondary institutions are recognized around the world for the high-caliber education they deliver to students and I look forward to seeing this reputation continued to be built upon by Ontario's newest institution."

Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities of Ontario

About Université de l'Ontario français

Université de l'Ontario français is an institution of innovation, focused on the creation and mobilization of knowledge in French. Excellence, innovation and collaboration guide UOF in all its activities. UOF advocates experience-based, inductive and transdisciplinary learning and research approaches. Governed by and for Ontario's Francophones, it offers an education that is resolutely connected to the world and which promotes the responsible exercise of citizenship.

