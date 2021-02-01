TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Governors of Université de l'Ontario français (UOF) regrets to announce the resignation of UOF President André Roy for personal reasons. With his departure, the Board has decided to temporarily reorganize the Executive Leadership's office to ensure that operations are maintained, and that the University is ready to welcome the first cohort of students in September 2021.

Effective immediately, Professor Denis Berthiaume, Vice-president Studies and Research, and Édith Dumont, Vice-president Partnerships, Communities, and International Relations, will share responsibility for interim leadership of the University. Jean-Luc Bernard will continue as Executive Director and Chief Accountability Officer.

This leadership team has been with UOF for several months now and will be stepping in to work with the rest of the Executive Leadership's office as staff continue to be hired to manage the University's professional and academic activities. They will also continue to reach out to students to highlight the advantages of earning a university degree at the innovative French-language institution opening this 2021 academic year. In addition, they will oversee the UOF's administrative requirements, including implementing state-of-the-art digital and business networks and finalizing the fit-up of its new Toronto campus.

Université de l'Ontario français is open for business

With only a few weeks before the first cohort of students arrive in 2021, the admissions process is still ongoing and efforts are intensifying to recruit students from French-language secondary schools in Ontario as well as from francophone communities across Canada, including Quebec, and abroad.

UOF is particularly notable for its innovative programs of study that offer a unique learning experience, addressing major societal issues in a transdisciplinary manner and developing the skills required to respond to them, while building on the strengths of the Greater Toronto Area and the Ontario economy. It is poised to emerge as a leading-edge institution.

"Creating a whole new university is a huge challenge, especially in the context of the current pandemic. We recognize Mr. Roy's significant contributions and efforts and wish him the best of success in the future. Université de l'Ontario français has a hard-working and seasoned team whose members are all deeply committed to our institution. We are thus going all out to be ready for our official opening in September 2021."

Dyane Adam, C.M. Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Governors,

Université de l'Ontario français

About Université de l'Ontario français

Université de l'Ontario français is an innovative institution dedicated to the acquisition and application of knowledge in French. Excellence, diversity, inclusion, and collaboration guide UOF in everything it does. It believes in learning and research that embrace multiple disciplines in a spirit of discovery, collaboration, and experimentation. Governed by and for francophones in Ontario, UOF offers an education that is resolutely connected to the world and promotes an eco-responsible concept of citizenship.

SOURCE Université de l'Ontario français (UOF)

For further information: Élodie Grange, [email protected]

Related Links

https://uontario.ca/

