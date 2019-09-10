Universal mCloud Strengthens AssetCare™️ Business for Oil and Gas with Key Appointment and New Hire

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Universal mCloud Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, today announced a key appointment and a new addition to the mCloud team. The strengthened team will advance the Company's strategy to drive organic growth through new multi-year, recurring, commercial Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") contracts within its Smart Process line of business, which includes customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and pipeline industries.

Jason Brown has been promoted to President, Smart Process Industries and will be responsible for the Smart Process line of business with a mandate to grow mCloud's footprint by extending the Company's reach to new oil and gas centres around the world. With over 20 years of process industry experience, he has been an integral part of the leadership at Autopro Automation Consultants Ltd. ("Autopro") prior to mCloud's acquisition of the business. Through his tenure at Autopro, he has served as Account Manager, then Branch Manager of Autopro's Grande Prairie office, and most recently as Vice President, Operations.

Patrick Kelly joins mCloud as Director, Solutions Business Development with responsibility for driving new revenues through the definition of AssetCare solutions specific to Smart Process. He brings over 35 years of process industry experience, having led and managed the strategic solution portfolios across refining, petrochemical, LNG, and oil and gas at Honeywell. In addition, he led the smart grid and power generation programs at KBC, a Yokogawa Company.

"Jason and Patrick collectively bring decades of leadership experience in serving the technology needs of customers within process industries," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "We now have the right talent, technology, and timing to take our AI-powered AssetCare solutions for Smart Process to create new efficiencies in every part of the hydrocarbon value chain."

"Over the next five years, we expect to connect more than 150,000 process assets globally, a journey that we have already begun through the success we are having in delivering AssetCare to oil and gas facilities in Western Canada, and our expansion into the United States, Australia, and the Middle East," McMeekin added.

About Universal mCloud Corp.

Universal mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart facilities, power generation, and process industries including oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in locations worldwide including Calgary, San Francisco, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 35,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com .

