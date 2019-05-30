Universal mCloud Files Audited Financial Results for Fiscal 2018

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Universal mCloud Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, today announced that it has filed its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2018 ("Fiscal 2018").

Overview of Fiscal 2018

(all figures in Canadian dollars)

Revenue

For the period of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018, revenues were expected to be recorded at $2,825,152. Variations were made following the completion of an audit, including the adoption of the IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers accounting standard, purchase accounting adjustments and recognition of revenues to be recorded in fiscal 2019, resulting in adjusted net revenues of $1,794,472. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 remained unchanged at $864,146.

The following annual adjustments were made:

$315,657 reallocated from fiscal 2018 to 2019

reallocated from fiscal 2018 to 2019 $705,635 toward acquisition purchase price and other adjustments

Other balance sheet items

Goodwill impairment

Management amended its initial assumption basis for the Company's original acquisitions, resulting in a decision to not pursue several types of legacy contracts that were inconsistent with the high growth of its AssetCare™ offering, along with efforts to expand mCloud's footprint in new markets, primarily China and the UK.

Management amended its initial assumption basis for the Company's original acquisitions, resulting in a decision to not pursue several types of legacy contracts that were inconsistent with the high growth of its AssetCare™ offering, along with efforts to expand mCloud's footprint in new markets, primarily and the UK. Intangibles

Patents and trademarks that were acquired with the NGRAIN acquisition were adjusted to reflect their projected useful life.

Patents and trademarks that were acquired with the NGRAIN acquisition were adjusted to reflect their projected useful life. One-time, non-recurring reclassification of capitalized R&D

Items totaling $989,965 were reclassified as a result of management pursuing an opportunity to obtain an available 46.2% tax credit for SR&ED spending.

Restatements from 2017

Management identified cut-off errors related to the late receipt of December 31, 2017 payables. These corrections had no impact on the Company's reported net cash flows from operating, financing, or investing activities.

Expenses related to acquisitions and financing

For 2018, expenses associated with acquisitions and financings totaled $2,322,641.



Items from MD&A

The Management's Discussion & Analysis contains 2018 quarterly financial summaries for both Agnity Global and CSA on a standalone basis. Furthermore, the Company disclosed normalized income as a result of one-time, non-recurring, extraordinary, and non-cash expenses related to changes in accounting policies, such as the adoption of IFRS 15 and corporate development activities.

