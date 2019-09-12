Universal mCloud Expands AssetCare™ with Focus on Emerging Solutions and Hires Industry Veteran to Deliver New Capabilities

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Universal mCloud Corp. (TSX-V: MCLD) (OTCQB: MCLDF) ("mCloud" or the "Company"), a leading provider of asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence ("AI") and analytics, today announced plans to expand its AssetCare offering with new capabilities that incorporate next-generation technologies, including advanced industrial IoT sensors, AI-powered aerial capabilities with drones, and digital twins for process simulation and 3D virtual facility walk-downs. The first of these capabilities is expected to go live in Q4 2019, and has the potential to bolster mCloud's ability to generate revenue and offer greater customer value from new and existing connected assets.

To lead these developments, the Company also announced today that James ("Jim") Christian has joined mCloud as Vice President, Emerging Solutions. Jim is an industry veteran, bringing over 30 years of experience in applying leading-edge technologies to the oil and gas, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Jim started his career at ExxonMobil where he worked on global advanced technology initiatives before taking on a role at ExxonMobil's leading petrochemical plant. He also held a variety of senior roles at Honeywell, where he managed Honeywell's global portfolio of innovative software and cloud solutions. Most recently, Jim played a key role in solution development for the XHQ cloud intelligence software suite at Siemens.

"We're very excited to welcome Jim to the mCloud family," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "Jim has driven game-changing technology programs throughout his entire career and we are confident that his leadership and expertise will strengthen our ability to bring next-generation capabilities to customers across all our lines of business."

"Everything we do here at mCloud starts with data," added McMeekin. "As we tap into more and more data through mobile apps, advanced sensors, and drones, the AI that drives AssetCare keeps getting smarter, which enables us to deliver even more value to our customers."

Universal mCloud is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart facilities, power generation, and process industries including oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in locations worldwide including Calgary, San Francisco, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 35,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com .

