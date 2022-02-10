Universal Ibogaine Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Osoyoos Indian Band

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to advise it has entered a Memorandum of Understand (the "MOU") with Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation ("OIBDC").

Osoyoos Indian Band is a world leader in indigenous business. OIBDC has generated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue on its lands through tourism, leasing and construction related endeavours, joint ventures and partnerships with globally recognized brands such as Hyatt and Jackson-Triggs. The Osoyoos Indian Band has 540 members and its territory spans over 32000 acres of the warmest lands in Canada located in the Okanagan valley of British Columbia, between Osoyoos and Oliver.

The MOU has as its objective, participation of both organizations for purpose and profit, to construct an ibogaine centered detox clinic and holistic aftercare treatment centre. The partners will act as collaborators in bridging economic and social models that respect Indigenous ways while leveraging Western scientific practices. Partnership opportunities may include leasing or joint venture with possibilities to convert existing space or new construction. The development timeline will coincide with the planned Health Canada approval process of the Universal Ibogaine treatment protocol.

Chief Ian Campbell – UI Chairman

Chief Ian Campbell of the Squamish Nation and UI Board Chair shared, "The primary focus for Universal Ibogaine is to bring this life saving medicine to those who need it as quickly as possible. This potential partnership between UI and the Osoyoos Indian Band demonstrates what is possible when we work together towards a solution."

Chief Clarence Louie – Osoyoos Indian Band

Clarence Louie is a globally recognized indigenous leader and has served as the elected Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band for close to 40 years. He is a sought-after speaker and holder of innumerable awards, including an Order of Canada and membership in the Canadian Business Hall of Fame. Chief Clarence stated, "We are pleased with the opportunity to partner on this venture and bring opportunities for economic inclusion and deep healing for many people to our lands."

Nick Karos – CEO Universal Ibogaine

Nick Karos, recently appointed CEO of Universal Ibogaine added, "We are excited for this developing relationship. The Osoyoos Indian Band is one of the most proactive and forward-looking groups we have had the opportunity to engage with. We have a big job ahead, and partners like Osoyoos Indian Band add huge credibility to our mission and can aid in diversifying our business opportunities and the planned ultimate deployment of the ibogaine addiction treatment protocol."

Mike Campol – COO Osoyoos Indian Band Development Corporation

"The opioid epidemic is a public health emergency. We have to do better than opioid substitution therapy. What we have here is an opportunity to be part of a transformation in the way that society treats those who suffer, views plant medicine, and understands indigenous culture. We are pleased to see where this collaboration can take us."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol around the globe through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Clinic that, which when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

