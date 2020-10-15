Universal Ibogaine Retains Westmount Park Investments for Corporate Financial Advisory Services

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Universal Ibogaine Inc. ("Universal Ibogaine") is excited to announce it has entered a strategic agreement with Westmount Park Investments ("Westmount") to receive capital markets and corporate finance advice on an ongoing basis.

Universal Ibogaine is a Vancouver based company which aims to build a global network of holistic ibogaine-assisted addiction treatment clinics, operating under the brand Clear Sky Recovery, utilizing a proprietary Ibogaine assisted psychotherapy treatment protocol. The treatment protocol has successfully disrupted opioid addiction for over 3,500 people and delivers up to 95% successful detox.

Under the agreement, Westmount Park is to provide corporate finance advice to Universal Ibogaine as the company positions itself to begin clinical trial applications with Health Canada. Support will include a capital markets roadmap, transactional due diligence, and assistance in selecting a lead investment bank for the Reverse Takeover (RTO) transaction expected in the near future. Universal Ibogaine recently signed the amalgamation agreement which clears its path for completion of RTO and trading on TSX.V.

Shayne Nyquvest, Chair of Universal Ibogaine added:

"This is an exciting time for our company. We've spent years developing our proprietary treatment protocol, preparing for a clinical trials application and navigating the complexities of this emerging industry. It's time to move the needle on the opioid crisis by making this remarkable molecule available to those who need it. The overwhelming interest in our business is truly heartwarming and we're thrilled to partner with Westmount and their network to get the reach we need to expand our brand globally."

Romeo Di Battista Jr., Chairman and CEO of Westmount Park Investments stated:

"Westmount Park is honoured to be entrusted with supporting the Universal Ibogaine team in its quest to help people around the world. Our significant knowledge and expertise will help to raise the capital required to build a profitable, publicly traded company scaling this innovative and essential treatment."

About Westmount Park Investments, Inc.

Westmount Park is a modern family office built on a foundation of nearly 50 years of successfully owning, running, and investing in businesses across several industries. They offer an evolution in family office structuring, while tapping into an expansive network of wealth including families of new Canadians. Westmount Park capitalizes on a strong management team and capable partners to provide a full spectrum of services to source, assess and execute on investment opportunities to enhance business value and returns.

