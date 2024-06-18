Universal Bakery brand Organic Aussie Bites recalled due to undeclared gluten

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 18, 2024, 14:57 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Organic Aussie Bites
Issue: Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution:
Online
Alberta
British Columbia
Manitoba
New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Ontario
Quebec
Saskatchewan

Company information

Best Express Foods Inc. 
Telephone: Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT., 1-800-282-6645 
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)