Universal Bakery brand Organic Aussie Bites recalled due to undeclared gluten

OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

Product: Organic Aussie Bites

Issue: Food - Allergen - Gluten

Distribution:

Online

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

New Brunswick

Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Ontario

Quebec

Saskatchewan

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

Company information

Best Express Foods Inc.

Telephone: Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT., 1-800-282-6645

Email: [email protected]

