Gerber brand arrowroot biscuits recalled due to possible presence of pieces of soft plastic and paper
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jan 27, 2026, 19:08 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: arrowroot biscuits
Issue: Food - Extraneous Material
Distribution: National
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
