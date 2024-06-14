UNITY Fitness Harbourfront Officially Opens its Doors

Toronto's newest fitness centre builds community through movement; bringing together premium equipment, best-in-class amenities, curated services, and boutique-style classes

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the launch of the brand-new, highly anticipated wellness club, UNITY Fitness Harbourfront. Located within Toronto's iconic Sugar Wharf community, UNITY is a 45,000 sq ft state-of-the-art fitness facility - a modern and welcoming space where people come together to move, sweat, work, learn, push their limits, and reach their fitness goals.

"We are thrilled to introduce Unity Fitness Harbourfront to Toronto," said Adam Reynolds, Head of Strategy and Operations at UNITY Fitness & Hospitality Inc. "Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals to achieve their fitness goals while fostering a sense of community and belonging. Whether you're interested in group fitness, premium equipment, personal training or even special amenities such as the pool or basketball court, we've pulled everything together into one stunning facility, and we can't wait for you to join us - everyone is welcome here."

UNITY members have access to an expansive open fitness space, group exercise classes, personal training and special amenities including:

PREMIUM EQUIPMENT

UNITY members can expect cutting-edge cardio, conditioning and strengthening equipment like Hammer Strength, Woodway treadmills, Concept2 Rowers and SkiErg Machines, and SciFit total body exercisers.

POOL

The 2-lane 79.5 ft (approx. 24 meters) indoor saltwater pool offers times for lane swims, private swimming lessons, and is equipped with an accessibility lift.

GYMNASIUM

The full-sized basketball court has six nets and doubles as two full-sized pickleball courts, where both open gym time and league play will be scheduled.

HIIT

In the dedicated HIIT area, you will find functional training equipment and accessories, including 90 feet (approx. 27.5 meters) of performance turf + two sleds, heavy bag and TRX.

CYCLING

The cycling studio is outfitted with 41 award-winning ICG bikes, the leading design in indoor cycling. Each bike is equipped with the Coach by Color® function, an intensity guide for instructors and members to optimize and maximize the indoor cycling training experience.

HOT YOGA

With a 42-person capacity, the hot yoga studio includes Far Infrared Yoga Panels.

CHILDMINDING

For ages six weeks and up, the childminding area is complete with a play structure and activities for the little ones to get their movements in while their caregivers do the same.

MEMBERS' LOUNGE

Beyond being a destination for personal bests, UNITY is a space to gather, socialize and connect. The modern and relaxing lounge includes a fireplace, soft seating, desks and wifi for those who want to catch up on emails after workouts.

UNITY is proudly included within Sugar Wharf, the award-winning mixed-use residential, office and retail master planned community by Menkes Developments. Sharing the neighbourhood with convenient destinations including Farm Boy and the LCBO, and just steps away from Toronto's iconic Waterfront, there is truly something for every UNITY member to enjoy.

Located at 120 Downes Street, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario, UNITY Fitness Harbourfront is officially open and invites those interested in membership to visit and tour the facility. Hours of operation are 5:45 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on weekends.

To learn more about UNITY Fitness Harbourfront visit joinunity.ca or follow @unityfitnesscanada on Instagram.

About UNITY Fitness Harbourfront

UNITY Fitness Harbourfront is a 45,000 sq ft state-of-the-art wellness club located in Toronto's waterfront neighbourhood. Launched in 2024, the fitness centre features premium equipment, special amenities, boutique-style classes and curated services such as: a full-sized basketball court that doubles as two full-sized pickleball courts, a two-lane full-sized pool, an infrared hot yoga studio, a cycling studio and a childminding area. Fostering building movement through community, UNITY prides itself on being a versatile neighbourhood hub, combining fitness spaces, lounge spaces, workspaces, and event spaces that bring people together. A champion of diversity, UNITY welcomes and embraces all.

