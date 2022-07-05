United Country Real Estate Expands into Canada - with the Launch of its First Office in Ontario

TORONTO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - United Country Real Estate has announced expansion into Canada with the launch of the first United Country office in Ontario. United Country is the largest lifestyle and country focused real estate company in North America. The company specializes in properties outside of urban markets that include lake homes, river property, recreational land, vacation homes, ranches, farms, mountain cabins, cottages and other lifestyle properties found across Canada and America. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing for almost 100 years.

United Country supports nearly 500 offices and 5,000 real estate professionals across three continents, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program; and now United Country will be supporting the first Canadian office with the addition of a long-standing real estate office in southwestern Ontario.

Great West Realty of Petrolia, Ontario is joining United Country as its first-ever franchise partner in Canada. The brokerage, founded by John and Melissa Stephens over 35 years ago, helps clients buy and sell single family homes, waterfront properties, recreational land, farms, and mid-market commercial properties in southwest Ontario. In addition to real estate brokerage, the company also conducts appraisals and offers auction services for live and online property auctions and estate liquidations.

"It has been very beneficial to our clients to integrate selling traditional real estate listings and auctions," says John. "This provides one stop services to clients and improves the efficiency of selling any assets they need to sell associated with a property. That's one of the reasons we decided to join United Country. They are the largest real estate and auction company in North America focused on our type of properties. We knew they would bring significant additional advertising and marketing power to our already successful program."

Great West, United Country's first-ever office in Canada, is partnering with United Country to "better serve our customers" and have access to a more comprehensive pool of marketing resources. The company is looking forward to benefiting from United Country's exclusive programs to increase the reach of their marketing for clients that include the highest-ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, unparalleled print advertising distribution, and an extensive buyer database of more than 1,300,000 opt-in buyers.

Since 1925, United Country has promised its customers 'broader exposure for local listings'. The company is committed to providing the most effective, unique, and comprehensive marketing program for individuals interested in selling or owning lifestyle real estate. Through a network of the most highly qualified real estate and auction professionals, United Country Real Estate offers an unequalled marketing system and inventory of properties.

"Canada is a perfect fit with the types of properties we have specialized in marketing since 1925. We are excited to be expanding in Canada and specifically with John and his team. They are very experienced, experts in the markets they serve and focused on providing the best advertising and services to their clients. As we continue to add franchise partners throughout Canada, we will be able to offer these services across the country," says Mike Duffy, President of United Country Real Estate.

