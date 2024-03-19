United Brotherhood of Carpenters receives $4.8M from the Government of Canada to provide Apprentices with financial supports and wrap-around services, eliminating certain barriers and obstacles to their progress in training and completion of their certification

WOODBRIDGE, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The UBC Apprenticeship Integration & Development Program (AID) offers new apprentices a strong foundation as they start careers in the skilled construction trades and ongoing supports to ensure they succeed.

Developed and led by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) Canadian District, the program is focused on increasing the UBC's apprenticeship completion and retention rates. The project is funded in part by the Government of Canada's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy.

"By supporting people from all backgrounds, we can build a sustainable economy. To solve the housing shortage, we must encourage innovative and creative solutions. Investing in projects like United Brotherhood of Carpenters means putting equity-deserving groups in the driver's seat, providing skills training and opportunities for them to meet the challenges of tomorrow's green economy." said Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages.

AID will include the development of a standardized onboarding program for entry-level apprentices, which will offer them a clear understanding of what apprenticeship entails, UBC union structure and employer expectations. First-year apprentices, particularly those from equity deserving groups, may also be eligible for financial assistance from the program.

In partnership with employers, an on-the-job training component will help apprentices overcome skill gaps and attain work competencies to improve their chances of completing their apprenticeship. Employers will also receive training to help them better understand biases, cultural sensitivities, and misconceptions related to Canadian newcomers, Indigenous peoples, and persons with disabilities.

Mentors and mentorship are integral to the success of the AID program. Six Mentorship Coordinators will be assigned to work with the UBC's Regional Councils to facilitate the program. In addition to helping pair apprentices with mentors, the coordinators will help with adoption of the new onboarding program, recruitment, and promoting UBC training programs to members and employers.

Through this program the UBC will also establish Regional Mentorship Advisory Groups comprised of equity deserving groups and employers. Working collaboratively, the advisory groups will provide expertise and guidance to regional mentorship coordinators as they implement the UBC's National Mentorship Program for apprentices.

The AID program expands on the success of three ongoing UBC projects in Canada: The UBC Diversity and Inclusion in Apprenticeship Program, Sisters in the Skilled Trades, and the UBC Apprenticeship Service Program.

"In addressing Canada's growing skilled labour shortage within the Red Seal Trades, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBCJA) is committed to creating a pathway of opportunity. Our comprehensive onboarding program for new entry apprentices aims to not only meet the demand for skilled workers but also champion inclusivity and diversity in the trades. By empowering employers with training resources that celebrate the strengths of an inclusive workforce, we pave the way for a more accessible and diverse future in the trades," says Jason Rowe, Vice President of the UBC Canadian District.

Funding for the UBC Apprenticeship Integration and Development Program is provided in part by the Government of Canada under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Union Training and Innovation Program – Innovation in Apprenticeship. The Government of Canada's five-year funding commitment is $4.8 million. The program runs from November 27, 2023, to March 31, 2028.

SOURCE united brotherhood of carpenters

For further information: Jodie Lucas, Executive Director, Apprentice Integration and Development, [email protected], (204) 954-7646