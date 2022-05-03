Unique Toastmasters events give participants essential skills and honour extraordinary Ontario residents

Hershaw Toastmasters will provide vital communication and leadership skills while recognizing residents for their leadership at an interactive hybrid workshop following a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall

BRAMPTON, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Be a Successful Leader workshop is on May 19, 2022, at 7 pm via zoom and in person. It will give insight into leadership skills to help motivate and inspire others as well as recognize contributions of leaders in the local and international community. Full details can be found at https://successfulleader.org.

Mission - empower individuals to inspire and motivate with confidence | team leaders and members, incoming Toastmasters leaders, … everyone!

- empower individuals to inspire and motivate with confidence | team leaders and members, incoming Toastmasters leaders, … everyone! Four sessions - Delegating to empower, Motivating others, Resolving conflict, and Giving effective feedback

- Delegating to empower, Motivating others, Resolving conflict, and Giving effective feedback A Co-creative session - A structured discussion to draw out ideas and approaches to gain more clarity on each of the four competencies

- A structured discussion to draw out ideas and approaches to gain more clarity on each of the four competencies Communication Achievement Award Recipient Peter Bhatti, Chair and founder of International Christian Voice, Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award Recipient

Peter Bhatti, Chair and founder of International Christian Voice, Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award Recipient Guest of Honour Toastmasters Appointed Region 6 South Advisor Distinguished Toastmaster Jacklyn Payne. Advisor across 6 U.S. states

Toastmasters Appointed Region 6 South Advisor Distinguished Toastmaster Jacklyn Payne. Advisor across 6 U.S. states Leadership Recognition Award Distinguished Toastmaster Trinh Lu and Kiran Pothula founders Stand Proud Gavel Club, teaching youth communication and leadership skills

Distinguished Toastmaster Trinh Lu and founders Stand Proud Gavel Club, teaching youth communication and leadership skills Presenters - Distinguished Toastmasters, Biz Text CEO Dennis Bartel , President Hopcroft Business Services Limited, Sue Hopcroft

- Distinguished Toastmasters, Biz Text CEO , President Hopcroft Business Services Limited, Toastmasters Flag-raising Ceremony - Event kick-off, recognizing the 21 clubs in Brampton

- Event kick-off, recognizing the 21 clubs in Participants receive a handout

Brampton Mayor & Counsellors invited

"We want to add value to individuals' lives and help them succeed ", says Club President Cynthia Dwyer. "We get to share what we learn and practice as we have at past workshops at World Vision Canada, Pepsi, and other organizations".

Flag-raising Ceremony - May 18, 2022 at 1 pm at Brampton City Hall

Leadership Workshop / Recognition - May 19, 2022 at 7 pm

Emmanuel United Church

420 Balmoral Drive

Or via Zoom

"If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader." - John Adams. To become the leader you want to be, register at https://successfulleader.org/ . Hershaw Toastmasters meets Thursdays at 7 pm.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

For further information and to attend: [email protected]

SOURCE Hershaw Toastmasters