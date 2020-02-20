Unique Investment Opportunity to Acquire a Well Tenanted Office Building In Calgary With Value Upside Potential

4-storey office building conveniently located on the corner of 12 th Ave SW and 8 th St SW in Calgary's Beltline area

Over 36,900 sq. ft. of leasable space, including 3,800 sq. ft. of retail space with street access

63 parking stalls, including 52 stalls in a 4-level secure underground parkade

Currently 96% occupied by tenants

Key milestones of the Sales Process are as follows:

Phase 1 LOI Deadline: March 23, 2020

Phase 2 Binding Bid Deadline: April 13, 2020

Targeted Closing Date: On or before May 15, 2020

A Confidential Information Memorandum ("CIM") has been prepared by the Receiver and is available to parties that have expressed an interest in the Sales Process and have delivered a non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") to the Receiver.

Additional information on the Sales Process, including a downloadable version of the NDA and a teaser letter outlining the Petro West Property, is available on the Receiver's website at www.ey.com/ca/petrowestplaza.

For further information: please contact Duncan Yang of EY Transaction Real Estate at [email protected] or (403) 206-5394