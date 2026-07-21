UNIQLO Set to Open Its Second Store in Winnipeg at St. Vital Centre on August 21, 2026

WINNIPEG, MB, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announces today the opening of UNIQLO St. Vital, its second store in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The store will open at 10:00 am on August 21, 2026, with events highlighting the brand's commitment to the local community. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the new location will offer the latest LifeWear apparel for men, women, kids, and babies, as well as seasonal collaborations and UT graphic T-shirt collections.

To mark the opening of UNIQLO St. Vital, the brand will host a weekend of community events. Highlights include limited in-store offers, an exclusive gift with purchase, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a taiko drumming performance by Fukubiki Daiko, and complimentary strawberry-matcha crullers from Crumb Queen and Maro Matcha lattes for the first 300 customers.

During the opening weekend, customers are invited to participate in the UNIQLO Garapon Wheel, a Japanese lottery game offering a variety of prizes. Prizes include Bluetooth speakers, Maro Matcha products, branded UNIQLO lunch bags, Le Croissant gift cards, and Hello Panda snacks.

Opening Day Schedule:

9:10 am – Complimentary strawberry-matcha crullers and lattes for the first 300 customers in line

9:40 am – Fukubiki Daiko drumming performance

9:50 am – Opening Speeches & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

10:00 am – Store officially opens to customers

UNIQLO opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and now has over 2,500 stores worldwide, including 38 in Canada and online at UNIQLO.ca. UNIQLO creates LifeWear apparel rooted in Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity. LifeWear offers timeless designs, quality, and comfort and is shaped by customer needs to improve daily life.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

LifeWear is clothing that is made for all, designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty - ingenious in detail, thought through with life's needs in mind, timeless in style, and always evolving.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., is a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies. With a corporate statement committed to 'changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom, change the world,' Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about Fast Retailing, please visit www.fastretailing.com.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now over 3,500.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

SOURCE UNIQLO

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