UNIQLO Set to Open its First Store in Winnipeg at CF Polo Park this Spring

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the opening of its first Winnipeg location at CF Polo Park Mall this spring. With growing customer affinity for LifeWear, the brand is well-positioned for Manitoba, making UNIQLO accessible to even more Canadians.

Since opening its first location in Toronto in 2016, UNIQLO has created a unique shopping experience for Canadian customers, underpinned by its LifeWear --simple, high-quality apparel, thoughtfully crafted with life's needs in mind, and constantly evolving with the times. Through viral products, designer collaborations, and proprietary clothing technology such as HEATTECH and AIRism, UNIQLO continues to gain global popularity. Meanwhile, the brand continues to bring its world-class retail experience to new locations and communities across Canada.

Yuya Tanahashi, Chief Operating Officer of UNIQLO in Canada, credits the company's success to its continued community-focused approach. "This is a massive milestone for UNIQLO in Canada. As UNIQLO continues to resonate with Canadian customers, Winnipeg offers exciting potential. We aim to deliver essential clothing that complements their lifestyles as building blocks of their wardrobe. We look forward to introducing our innovative LifeWear products here, and to engaging with new customers."

UNIQLO CF Polo Park will offer the current LifeWear lineup for men, women, kids, and babies, seasonal collaborations, and the UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) range of graphic T-shirts, plus other items. As with elsewhere in the world, the new Winnipeg store is part of a UNIQLO global business model that seamlessly combines its retail stores' world-class shopping and service experience with complementary convenience of its uniqlo.com online store.

Today, UNIQLO has over 2,500 stores worldwide, including 37 stores in Canada and online at UNIQLO.com. Opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, UNIQLO creates apparel that is made for all, and which embodies Japanese values of simplicity, quality, longevity and comfort, to improve the daily lives of people everywhere.

UNIQLO Recruitment

UNIQLO will expand its hiring efforts in Winnipeg by creating a welcoming, inclusive space for all. UNIQLO encourages ambitious leaders to apply for the many opportunities via its career page. Additionally, UNIQLO will be hosting a series of career fairs where individuals can meet support reps to better understand the different roles that make up the organization. For more information, please visit the career page: www.fastretailing.com/employment .

About UNIQLO LifeWear

LifeWear is clothing that is made for all, designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty - ingenious in detail, thought through with life's needs in mind, timeless in style, and always evolving.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 3.4 trillion yen for the 2025 fiscal year ending August 31, 2025 (US $23.16 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2025 rate of $1 = 146.8 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now over 3,500.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com .

SOURCE UNIQLO

For media queries, please contact: [email protected]