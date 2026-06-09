UNIQLO Announces Five New Canadian Store Openings for Fall 2026

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - UNIQLO, the global Japanese apparel retailer, today announced it will open five new Canadian stores in Fall 2026. Locations include St. Vital Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, Quebec, Tsawwassen Mills in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ontario and Conestoga Mall in Waterloo, Ontario.

Since opening its first Canadian store in Toronto in 2016, UNIQLO has steadily expanded its footprint, bringing its innovative LifeWear--simple, high-quality apparel designed to enhance everyday life--to customers nationwide. The opening of five new stores across the country will further strengthen the brand's presence in key markets and provide even more Canadians with convenient access to LifeWear.

"The opening of these new locations reflects our continued investment in communities where Canadian customers have embraced LifeWear," said Yuya Tanahashi, Chief Operating Officer of UNIQLO Canada. "We look forward to expanding our presence in these markets and creating even more opportunities for customers to experience UNIQLO."

Each new store will offer UNIQLO's full range of LifeWear apparel for men, women, children, and babies, as well as seasonal collections and the brand's UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) line of graphic T-shirts. These locations will follow the brand's global business model, delivering high-quality shopping and service along with the convenience of uniqlo.com.

UNIQLO opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and now operates over 2,500 stores worldwide. With these five new stores, UNIQLO's Canadian network will grow to 42 locations. LifeWear apparel reflects Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, offering timeless designs, superior fit, and comfort that evolve with customer needs.

Additional details, including opening dates and local celebrations, will be announced closer to each store opening.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

LifeWear is clothing that is made for all, designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty - ingenious in detail, thought through with life's needs in mind, timeless in style, and always evolving.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 3.4 trillion yen for the 2025 fiscal year ending August 31, 2025 (US $23.16 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2025 rate of $1 = 146.8 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now over 3,500.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

SOURCE UNIQLO

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