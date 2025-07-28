UNIQLO Set to Open First Store in Victoria Along with New Stores in Alberta and Quebec This Fall

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the opening of new stores across Canada this fall, including its first store in Victoria and new locations in Quebec City, Calgary, and Edmonton. With growing customer affinity for LifeWear, the brand is well-positioned to expand its footprint in British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta, making UNIQLO accessible to even more Canadians. Following this wave of new store openings in fall 2025, UNIQLO will comprise 37 Canadian locations.

This season, UNIQLO is set to open its first store in Victoria, bringing its signature essentials to even more customers on the West Coast. Yuya Tanahashi, Chief Operating Officer of UNIQLO in Canada, credits the rapid growth of UNIQLO to its continued community-focused approach. "This is a huge milestone for UNIQLO Canada. We remain grounded in our Made-For-All philosophy, product innovation, and meaningful relationships with new and longstanding customers. I am optimistic about our Canadian growth, and we look forward to bringing LifeWear to even more customers in new locations."

The new UNIQLO stores opening this Fall 2025 are as follows:

Mayfair Mall ( Victoria, BC )

) South Edmonton Commons ( Edmonton, Alberta )

) Cross Iron Mills ( Calgary, Alberta )

) Gallery de la Capital ( Quebec City, Quebec )

Since opening its first location in Toronto in 2016, the brand has offered a unique guest experience with its innovative lineup of LifeWear—simple, high-quality, everyday clothing thoughtfully crafted with life's needs in mind and constantly evolving to modern life. Through the lens of innovation, LifeWear is designed to make everyone's life better.

The new UNIQLO stores will offer the current lineup of LifeWear apparel for men, women, kids, and babies, seasonal collaborations, and the UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) range of graphic T-shirts and other items. As with elsewhere in the world, the new stores are part of a UNIQLO global business model that seamlessly combines its retail stores' world-class shopping and service experience with the complementary convenience of its uniqlo.com online store.

Today, UNIQLO has over 2,500 stores worldwide, including 33 stores in Canada and online at UNIQLO.com. Since opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, UNIQLO has created apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, featuring universal designs, supreme fit and comfort to improve the daily lives of its customers.

UNIQLO Recruitment

The brand looks to expand its hiring efforts in each new market by creating a welcoming and inclusive space for all. UNIQLO encourages ambitious leaders to apply for the many opportunities via their career page. Additionally, UNIQLO will be hosting a series of career fairs where individuals can meet support reps and better understand the different roles that make up the organization. For more information, please visit their career page: https://www.fastretailing.com/employment

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 3.1 trillion yen for the 2024 fiscal year ending August 31, 2024 (US $21.39 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2024 rate of $1 = 144.9 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now close to 3,600.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com .

