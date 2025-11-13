UNIQLO Set to Open Its First Store in Victoria at Mayfair Mall on November 21, 2025

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Global apparel retailer UNIQLO will open its first store in Victoria, British Columbia, at 10:00 am on November 21, 2025, with opening events highlighting the brand's commitment to the local community. Spanning over 15,000 square feet, the new location will showcase UNIQLO's unique customer experience and LifeWear lineup for men, women, and kids.

To celebrate the opening of UNIQLO Mayfair Mall, the brand has planned a weekend of festivities for the community, including limited-time in-store offers, a commemorative gift with purchase for in-store shoppers, and more. The opening celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a taiko drumming performance by Uminari Taiko, complimentary cookies from local bakery Goodside Pastry House, and free coffee from De Mello for the first 300 customers. In addition, the first 100 customers will receive a UNIQLO-branded water bottle.

Also, throughout the opening weekend, customers can test their luck and spin the UNIQLO Garapon Wheel, a Japanese lottery game full of surprise and excitement, for a chance to win such exclusive prizes as Instax Mini Cameras, UNIQLO Water Bottles, Pocky snacks, and Ito or En Oi Ocha Green Tea.

Opening Day Schedule:

9:15 am - First 300 customers in line will receive complimentary cookies and coffee

9:35 am - Uminari Taiko, Performance

9:45 am - Opening Speeches

9:55 am - Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

10:00 am - Doors Open to Customers

Since opening its first location in Toronto in 2016, UNIQLO has offered a unique customer experience through its innovative lineup of LifeWear--simple, high-quality, everyday clothing thoughtfully crafted with life's needs in mind and constantly evolving to modern life. Through the lens of innovation, LifeWear is designed to make everyone's life better.

UNIQLO Mayfair Mall will offer the latest LifeWear apparel lineup for men, women, kids, and babies, seasonal collaborations, and the UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) range of graphic T-shirts and other items. As with UNIQLO stores worldwide, UNIQLO Mayfair Mall is part of the UNIQLO global business model that seamlessly combines its retail stores' world-class shopping and service experience with the complementary convenience of its uniqlo.com online store.

UNIQLO opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and now has over 2,500 stores worldwide, including 37 in Canada, and online at UNIQLO.ca. UNIQLO creates LifeWear apparel rooted in Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity. LifeWear offers timeless designs, supreme fit, and comfort, and is shaped by customer needs to improve their daily lives.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

LifeWear is clothing that is made for all, designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty - ingenious in detail, thought through with life's needs in mind, timeless in style, and always evolving.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 3.4 trillion yen for the 2025 fiscal year ending August 31, 2025 (US $23.16 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2025 rate of $1 = 146.8 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now over 3,500.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com .

