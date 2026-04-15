UNIQLO Set to Open Its First Store in Winnipeg at CF Polo Park on May 15, 2026

WINNIPEG, MB, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the opening of its first store in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at 10:00 am on May 15, 2026, with opening events highlighting the brand's commitment to the local community. Spanning over 18,000 square feet, the new location will showcase UNIQLO's unique customer experience and LifeWear lineup for men, women, and kids.

To celebrate the opening of UNIQLO CF Polo Park, the brand has planned a weekend of community festivities, including limited in-store offers and an exclusive gift with purchase for shoppers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a taiko drumming performance by Hinode Taiko, and complimentary cookies from Gunn's Bakery and coffee from Little Sister Coffee Maker. The first 500 customers will receive a commemorative UNIQLO CF Polo Park tote.

Additionally, the brand has teamed up with local businesses and will launch a Winnipeg-inspired collection of t--shirts and totes. The special edition Winnipeg series will consist of three designs: two prints highlighting local businesses, Gunn's Bakery and Little Sister Coffee Maker, and one featuring a cartoon-like hockey-playing bear illustrated by Canadian artist Jade Bern.

Throughout the opening weekend, customers can try the UNIQLO Garapon Wheel, a Japanese lottery game that is full of surprises and excitement. Prizes include a staycation gift certificate from Hampton Inn by Hilton Winnipeg Airport/Polo Park, coffee beans from Little Sister Coffee Maker, a branded UNIQLO duffle bag, a bag of tortilla chips from local business La Cocina Chips, and Pocky snacks.

Opening Day Schedule:

9:10 am – Complimentary cookies and coffee for the first 300 customers in line.

9:40 am – Hinode Taiko drumming performance

9:50 am – Opening Speeches & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

10:00 am –Store officially opens to customers

Since 2016, when it opened its first Canadian location in Toronto, UNIQLO has provided a unique customer experience through its innovative lineup of LifeWear--simple, high-quality clothing thoughtfully crafted for everyday needs and constantly adapted to modern life. Through the lens of innovation, LifeWear is designed to make everyone's life better.

UNIQLO CF Polo Park will offer the latest LifeWear apparel lineup for men, women, kids, and babies. Seasonal collaborations and the UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) range of graphic T-shirts will also be available. As with UNIQLO stores worldwide, UNIQLO CF Polo Park is part of the global business model, combining world-class shopping and service experiences in retail stores with the convenience of uniqlo.com.

UNIQLO opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and now has over 2,500 stores worldwide, including 37 in Canada and online at UNIQLO.ca. UNIQLO creates LifeWear apparel rooted in Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity. LifeWear offers timeless designs, supreme fit, and comfort, and is shaped by customer needs to improve daily lives.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

LifeWear is clothing that is made for all, designed to make everyone's life better. It is simple, high quality, everyday clothing with a practical sense of beauty - ingenious in detail, thought through with life's needs in mind, timeless in style, and always evolving.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 3.4 trillion yen for the 2025 fiscal year ending August 31, 2025 (US $23.16 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2025 rate of $1 = 146.8 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,500 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now over 3,500.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

SOURCE UNIQLO

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