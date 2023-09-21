UNIQLO Holds Next Generation Development Program with Roger Federer for Tennis Canada's Most Talented Juniors

Unique Clinic by UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassador, Roger Federer, and His Coach, Severin Luthi

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Global apparel retailer UNIQLO hosted a special tennis event this week in Vancouver, BC with its Global Brand Ambassador, Roger Federer. In partnership with the non-profit national sports association Tennis Canada, the unique coaching clinic provided Canada's best young tennis talent with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hone their skills alongside one of history's most significant contributors to the sport.

The Next Gen Development Program with Roger Federer was held on 20 September at Roger's Arena, Vancouver, before the Laver Cup tournament, where UNIQLO is the official apparel sponsor providing uniforms for all on-site and on-court roles. At the event, Roger Federer and his coach of 16 years, Severin Luthi, provided coaching and mentoring for 12 highly talented junior tennis players, who have been national champions or rank highly within their age categories. The program also included a meet-and-greet session for a wider audience of young tennis fans who joined the event.

Speaking at the launch event, Federer said, "It's always a privilege to connect with young people through UNIQLO's Next Generation Development Program. I hope our event here in Vancouver will further refine the skills of all the excellent young players who attended. In addition, I hope it provides some inspiration for them to pursue and reach their full potential, whether in tennis, or in life."

Koji Yanai, Group Senior Executive Officer of UNIQLO parent company Fast Retailing said, "We are pleased to work with Roger Federer on events like today's clinic, where our aim is to help the next generation develop into leaders of the community through sport. UNIQLO will continue working with our Global Brand Ambassadors to create such opportunities for young people around the world."

The event in Vancouver this week was part of UNIQLO's broader Next Generation Development.

Program, its ongoing work with the full panel of UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors to generate social progress by developing young people through sport.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.3 trillion yen for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (US $16.6 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2022 rate of $1 = 138.7 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,400 stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

About the UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassador Program

UNIQLO partners with world-leading athletes as Global Brand Ambassadors to promote the UNIQLO brand and LifeWear concept. UNIQLO provides support that enables Global Brand Ambassadors to achieve their best performance and makes use of their professional insight to create LifeWear; the ultimate in everyday clothing, unparalleled in value, that improves the lives of all. UNIQLO also works with Global Brand Ambassadors to strengthen ties with society, and to develop communities around the world.

About UNIQLO and Tennis

UNIQLO has strong connection within the tennis world, in 2018 it began a long-term partnership with 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer. Other UNIQLO Global Brand Ambassadors include Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid. UNIQLO is the title sponsor for the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis tour and sponsor of the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Rankings. Since 2021 UNIQLO has been named official LifeWear of the Laver Cup, where UNIQLO provides uniforms for all on-site and on-court roles.

For media queries and photos, please contact: Theodora Jean, Founder, Coldwater Communications, [email protected], 1-236-985-4100

SOURCE UNIQLO