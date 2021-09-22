Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines Targets Canadian Market with Participation in "The Charming Taste of Europe" Campaign

Sweet Wines of Bordeaux to enrich the EU-funded promotional campaign "The Charming Taste of Europe" in Canada

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux has announced that Canada will be a key focus market for the next three years in light of their participation within "The Charming Taste of Europe", a communication program to promote its wines and territory in conjunction with other exquisite European products, such as the wines from Abruzzo, Italy, the cherries from Rachi Pieria, and kiwis from Kavala in Greece.

During the three-year campaign "The Charming Taste of Europe", the Union of Sweet Bordeaux will raise awareness of its wines in the Canadian market through events, in-person and online masterclasses, educational seminars, and other integrated communication activities. With the slogan, "Enjoy it! It's from Europe," this campaign will awaken the senses and create a new culinary consciousness by connecting food, cultures, and territories, with a focus on the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines and its pairings.

Produced over a surface area of approximately 1,800 hectares (4,400 acres), Sweet Bordeaux represents 2% of total Bordeaux wine production. Each year, approximately 9 million bottles of sweet wines are produced across more than 350 estates and 38% of Sweet Bordeaux is exported. There are 8 appellations or protected designations of origin, each recording its own yield. Born in the heart of a unique terroir and perfected by over 400 years of ancestral skills, sweet Bordeaux wines are more than just a wine, but a product of human adventure. These wines are made with three grape varieties, each one providing their own unique element - the richness and golden color of Semillon, the freshness of Sauvignon, and the fragrance of Muscadelle. But it is super ripeness and the development of Botrytis Cinerea that is desired by winegrowers who picked the grapes only by hand and successive sortings are necessary. Botrytis, otherwise known as noble rot, enhances aromatic notes and the complexity of the potential aromas in these wines.

To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign", visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe'' can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.

About the Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux

The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux is an association of four organizations, ODG des Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieurs, ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac, ODG des Liquoreux de Bordeaux, and ODG des Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, that ensures the protection of origin and quality standard of the sweet wines produced in 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont.

With a diversity of soils that are perfectly drained and its favorable microclimates, the sun-drenched terroirs of Sweet Bordeaux were predestined for success. Their 8 appellations (Protected Designations of Origin) stretch over slopes on both banks of the Garonne, and the river plays a crucial role in the creation of an ideal microclimate. Notably, the morning mists that generate in the fall enable the development of the Botrytis Cinerea-fungus, the secret to the riches of the great sweet Bordeaux wines.

The golden wines of Bordeaux are produced from their own unique sets of soils, gentle slopes, and a terroir which features different degrees of gravel, clay varying types of sand, and limestone that reside over an alluvial filled bed. This exceptional terrain gave birth to the varietal aromas of the Sémillon, Sauvignon, and Muscadelle grape varieties.

Producing sweet wines requires a huge amount of patience and is not without risk for the winegrower, but thanks to the unique, hands-on approach to the production method, it provides a fabulous human adventure that goes back more than 400 years. Today, over 350 families help to perpetuate and protect these unique ancestral skills, and they cannot wait to meet you!

For more information, visit sweetbordeaux.com/en

The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency (CHAFEA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

