UNION COMMENCES STRIKE AT SOMA GOLD'S COLOMBIAN OPERATIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") announces that Sintramienergetica, Seccional Zaragoza, the Union representing the employees of Operadora Minera, S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of Soma, has elected to initiate strike action, effective immediately.

The Company has been engaged in good faith negotiations and recently presented a comprehensive offer that included significant increases in wages, benefits, living allowances, additional days off, and a meaningful signing bonus. Nevertheless, the Union declined to respond to the latest proposal and initiated strike action this morning, resulting in the suspension of operations at both the Cordero Mine and the El Bagre Gold Complex.

Geoff Hampson, Soma's CEO, states, "Soma remains committed to continuing good faith negotiations and to reaching a fair and mutually beneficial resolution. Our most recent offer reflects our sincere intent to support our workforce, improve conditions, and ensure long-term stability for the operation and the community. While we are disappointed by the decision to strike, we respect the union's rights and remain open and available to resume discussions at any time. We have proposed binding arbitration as a path forward, which was declined by the Union."

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a profitable mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns over 43 sq. kilometers of mineral concessions following the prolific OTU fault in Antioquia, Colombia and two fully permitted mills located within 25 kilometers of each other, with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. The El Bagre Mill operates at 450 TPD and the el Limon mill is slated to re-start operations in Q3 2025. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements & Cautionary Language

