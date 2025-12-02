SOMA GOLD EXTENDS ATENAS ZONE WITH 45.2 g/t Au OVER 5.5 m AT CORDERO MINE, COLOMBIA

The Cordero Deposit is hosted in the El Carmen stock and consists of coarse-grained tonalite, diorite, and gabbroic phases. The quartz veins form as laminated fault-filled veins within a sinistral brittle-ductile shear zone. They are interpreted as conjugate shears within a steeply dipping, north-striking regional shear zone. The controlling shear zone also hosts the Los Mangos Deposit, located 2.8 kilometres to the north. The quartz veins in the Cordero Deposit form a series of en echelon segments that consistently step to the right along strike. The veins have been repeatedly reactivated and exhibit three distinct phases of development: early barren quartz veins, sphalerite + galena + pyrite + gold mineralization controlled by microfractures, and brittle fracturing along the margins of the veins filled with quartz + pyrite + tellurides + gold. Gold mineralization occurs during the latter two phases of vein development. The final stage of brittle fracturing and micro-breccia is commonly associated with high gold grades. Subsequently, the veins are crosscut by aphanitic mafic dykes and numerous brittle faults. The brittle faults are generally dextral and offset the quartz veins from <1.0 m to tens of metres. The late brittle faults commonly dismember the mineralized veins into short strike-length segments, the continuity of which is difficult to discern from drill data. The Cordero Deposit is informally divided into five main zones: Atenas, Cordero, Venus, Venus Gap, and Victoria Ramp zones.

Soma's Vice President of Exploration, Chris Buchanan, stated, "The Atenas Zone, located at the southern end of the Cordero Deposit, has been a key focus of our drilling efforts to support mining operations by increasing contained gold ounces and improving confidence in the resource. The current drill results have exceeded our expectations for the zone and returned some of the highest-grade assays in the deposit. We're excited to continue exploring the high-grade shoot that is developing in the upper portions of the vein set."

Table 1 presents the composited assay results from thirty-six completed drill holes at the Atenas Zone. Assay results are pending for four of the recently completed drill holes. Assays range from below detection to a maximum grade of 315.7 g/t Au. Twenty of the samples returned high-grade gold values greater than 20 g/t. The drilling currently covers approximately 425 m of strike length between the southernmost drill intercept (BASDDH-23-031) and the northernmost intercept (ATEDDH-25-005). These drill holes extend the strike length of the Atenas zone by 60 m. LATDDH-25-001 and LCRDDH-25-010 extend the known dip of the vein system 85 m down dip from Level 4.5, the current mining level. The dip extent was also extended 75 m up dip, for a total increase of 160 m along the dip of the zone.

Table 1: Composites from the Atenas Zone of the Cordero Deposit

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) BASDDH-23-007 101.65 104.85 3.2 11.2 incl 104.3 104.85 0.55 54.3 BASDDH-23-008 102 103 1 2.5 and 129.2 130.6 1.4 2.5 incl 130.1 130.6 0.5 6.8 BASDDH-23-009 152.8 154.1 1.3 2.4 and 155.3 158.95 3.65 5.4 incl 155.3 156 0.7 7.8 incl 156.9 158 1.1 8.1 and 166.8 169.75 2.95 2.7 and 171.45 174.3 2.85 18.4 incl 172.3 173.3 1 43.7 and 176.35 177.35 1 1 BASDDH-23-010 71.5 72.5 1 9.9 incl 71.65 72.5 0.85 11.7 and 94.3 95.3 1 0.7 and 109.8 111.5 1.7 7.8 incl 109.8 111 1.2 21.1 BASDDH-23-011 79.3 80.3 1 1.3 and 122.05 123.05 1 1 and 123.7 124.7 1 1.1 and 134.1 135.1 1 0.8 BASDDH-23-012 128 129 1 9.2 incl 128.5 129 0.5 12.9 and 266.2 267.4 1.2 1.3 BASDDH-23-013 no significant results BASDDH-23-014 71.2 74.2 3 7.3 incl 71.2 72.2 1 12.8 incl 73.2 74.2 1 7.9 and 109.2 111.4 2.2 14.6 incl 109.2 110 0.8 5.5 incl 110 110.8 0.8 31.1 BASDDH-23-015 69.4 71.2 1.8 3.2 incl 69.4 69.9 0.5 6.9 and 100.15 101.15 1 2.8 incl 100.65 101.15 0.5 5.6 and 105.85 108.5 2.65 2.1 BASDDH-23-016 166.7 167.7 1 2.6 and 173.6 174.6 1 0.6 BASDDH-23-017 119.6 121.8 2.2 3.5 incl 120.35 120.8 0.45 13.8 BASDDH-23-018 130.7 134.3 3.6 27.5 incl 130.7 131.25 0.55 100 BASDDH-23-019 no significant results BASDDH-23-020 no significant results BASDDH-23-021 no significant results BASDDH-23-022 no significant results BASDDH-23-023 160.6 162.08 1.48 1.3 and 163.08 164.6 1.52 13.1 incl 163.08 163.91 0.83 22.2 and 165.9 168.25 2.35 5.7 incl 167.15 168.25 1.1 8.64 BASDDH-23-024 156.5 157.5 1 2 and 161.4 163.2 1.8 5.5 incl 161.4 162.2 0.8 12.1 and 172.7 173.7 1 1.4 BASDDH-23-025 no significant results BASDDH-23-026 171.1 172.7 1.6 1.1 BASDDH-23-027 169.7 171.35 1.65 3 and 181.8 183.8 2 3.5 incl 182.8 183.8 1 6.55 BASDDH-23-028 221.2 222.2 1 1.1 BASDDH-23-031 196.75 198.4 1.65 2.6 and 207.7 208.7 1 1.2 BASDDH-25-036 85.5 86.5 1 5.1 incl 86 86.5 0.5 10.2 and 88.3 93.85 5.55 45.2 incl 91.45 93.85 2.4 101.1 incl 89.9 90.45 0.55 6.6 incl 91.45 92.2 0.75 25.7 incl 92.2 92.75 0.55 12.4 incl 92.75 93.25 0.5 315.7 incl 93.25 93.85 0.6 98 and 95.7 96.8 1.1 1.6 BATDDH-25-001 23.5 26.3 2.8 1.2 and 46.4 47.4 1 0.8 BATDDH-25-002 25.9 27.3 1.4 1.1 and 83.95 85.25 1.3 1.3 BATDDH-25-003 38.4 39.4 1 1 BATDDH-25-004 19.35 21.3 1.95 0.9 BATDDH-25-005 29.35 30.55 1.2 5.6 incl 29.85 30.55 0.7 8.9 BAZUDDH-24-016 27.7 28.7 1 4.3 BAZUDDH-24-017 29.35 30.35 1 2.1 LATDDH-25-001 56.8 57.8 1 1.4 and 80.75 81.75 1 3 incl 81.25 81.75 0.5 6.1 and 158.2 159.2 1 2.7 and 175 176.1 1.1 0.8 LCRDDH-25-009 no significant results LCRDDH-25-010 91.8 93.3 1.5 2.8 incl 92.8 93.3 0.5 8.35 and 106.65 107.55 0.9 2.1 incl 107.25 107.55 0.3 6.3 and 114.9 119.4 4.5 6.2 incl 115.8 117.6 1.8 6.8 incl 117.6 118.5 0.9 11.7 and 156 159.7 3.7 2.8 incl 157.7 158.7 1 5.3 BASDDH_25_037 results pending BASDDH_25_038 results pending Note: Intervals are composited to a 1m minimum stope width for conventional mining.

The drillholes are targeted to intersect the vein orientation as perpendicular as possible.

The true width is approximately 56% to 90% of the drilled width.

A long section of the drill intercepts is presented in Figure 3. The high-grade intercepts delineate multiple segments of the vein system, separated by cross-cutting faults and late mafic dykes. Underground drilling is ongoing in this area to continue exploring for vein segments down dip from the current mine workings.

BASDDH-25-036 was an exploration drill hole that was targeted to test shallow, up dip extensions of the Atenas Zone. The hole intersected a high-grade quartz vein with an intercept of 45.2 g/t Au over 5.55 m, including individual samples of 25.7 g/t, 98 g/t, 101.1 g/t, and 315.7 g/t Au. The true width of this vein is 3.15 m. This vein segment discovered in this drill hole is part of a vein set in the upper portion of the zone and forms a high-grade ore shoot with an apparent shallow, south-southeast plunge. Plate 1 presents pictures of the high-grade intercept in BASDDH-25-036.

In addition to supporting mining operations at Cordero Mine, Soma's exploration team continues to evaluate numerous small-scale mines near the El Limon Mine and Machuca Project. Drilling is ongoing at the Colossa and Colossa 2 informal mines. Additionally, the Company is working on drill permits for the copper anomaly at the Escondida Mine. Drilling at these targets is scheduled to begin in December 2025. Soma also continues to work with local communities on the Machuca Property as part of its ongoing ESG program.

The Otú fault system ("Otú Fault") extends for over 100 km, from Aris's Segovia-Remedios mines (TSX:ARIS) in the south to Nechi in the north, where it is buried beneath younger sedimentary overlap sequences. Soma's property holdings now cover more than 56 km of this regional structure. High-grade gold mineralization occurs along the entire strike length of the Otú Fault. The high-grade gold occurs in brittle-ductile to brittle quartz veins formed during the later stages of deformation along the Otú Fault. Across the district, quartz veins typically display orientation patterns that suggest the veins form in conjugate faults associated with brittle faulting on the Otú Fault. Notable deposits along this trend include Segovia-Remedios, La Aurora, El Limon, Le Ye, Los Mangos, and Cordero. The Machuca Property is located along a critical segment of this regional fault structure and displays multiple indications of high-grade gold mineralization.

QA/QC Statement

Soma follows a comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure the reliability of assay data collected from its exploration programs. All samples are sawn, or split in half, with one half being returned to the core box for storage. The second half-core is placed in a labelled plastic bag with a tag, document, and sealed for shipment. Batches of samples are shipped to Actlabs Colombia SAS (Actlabs) in Rio Negro with security tags and documented chain of custody.

Pulps of each sample are prepared in Rio Negro. Pulp samples are then shipped to Actlabs Canada for multi-element analysis. All samples are analyzed using package 1E3, an ICP-MS analysis that provides the concentration of 51 elements. Fire assay analysis for gold and Silver is completed by Actlabs in Rio Negro. Thirty-gram aliquots of each sample are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, package 1A2. Overlimit samples are subjected to an additional fire assay with a gravimetric finish, package 1A3-30, to determine the gold concentration.

A comprehensive QA/QC program has been implemented to monitor the reliability of assay data collected during exploration programs. The program includes the regular insertion of certified blanks, duplicates, and certified OREAS standards. Assays of the QA/QC samples are automatically compared to the certified value and standard deviations in the database.

In addition to the above, the Company announces that the purchase of the Escondida Mine, as disclosed in the Press Release dated July 7th, 2025, has closed.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed the technical information disclosed in this press release.

ABOUT SOMA GOLD

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (Permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

With a solid commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Soma Gold Corp. is dedicated to achieving excellence in all aspects of its operations.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

