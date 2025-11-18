SOMA GOLD EXTENDS COPPER SOIL ANOMALY BY 2.5 KM, BRINGING THE TOTAL STRIKE TO 4.5KM

Soil Sampling

An additional 510 samples, bringing the total to 1,394, were collected to extend the Psyche 2 soil grid completed in early 2025. The samples were collected at 50 m intervals along lines spaced 200 m apart, covering the entire strike extent of a north-south trending magnetic anomaly. Fire assay results and multi-element geochemistry have been received for 1,291 samples, with multi-element results pending for the remaining 103. The previously discovered high copper-in-soil values extended over the entire length of the magnetic anomaly, adding 2.5 km of strike length to the copper anomaly for a total strike length of approximately 4.5 km (Figure 2). The average width of the anomaly is 325 m.

Copper concentrations range from 2.5 ppm to 795 ppm. The 97.5th percentile values range from 336 ppm to 795 ppm, while the 95th and 90th percentile values are 291 ppm and 212 ppm, respectively. Table 1 presents the 95th percentile copper values and highlights a relationship between weakly anomalous gold and zinc values. Highly anomalous gold and zinc soil samples occur in clusters along the trend of the magnetic anomaly.

Gold concentrations in the soil samples range from <5 ppb to 7,605 ppb (i.e., 7.6 g/t Au). The 97.5th percentile values, ranging from 90 ppb to 7,605 ppb, are considered strongly anomalous. The 95th and 90th percentile gold values are 55 ppb and 37 ppb, respectively. The 97.5th percentile values commonly correlate spatially with known high-grade quartz veins in surface outcrop or informal mines and are interpreted to reflect the presence of gold-bearing quartz veins. Lower, yet still elevated, gold-in-soil values along the strike of the known quartz veins are interpreted as evidence of the continuity of these gold-bearing structures. Table 2 presents the 97.5th percentile soil sample results across the grid.

Chris Buchanan, Soma's Vice President of Exploration, stated, "Discovering the continuation of the copper anomaly to the north of the Rio Pocune is an important development for the Psyche 2 target. Our team has been mapping and prospecting to determine the geological nature of this significant soil anomaly. We are looking forward to initiating the maiden diamond drill program further to investigate the underlying geology of the soil anomaly."

Figure 2 displays the copper-in-soil values superimposed on the first vertical derivative map of the recently flown magnetic survey (see news release dated February 6, 2025). The 95th percentile copper values are clustered along the western edge of the soil grid, forming a north-south trending anomaly with a strike length of approximately 4.5 kilometres. This anomaly is located near the Otú Fault and is interpreted to be controlled by associated higher-order structures. The anomalous copper samples also coincide with a prominent magnetic high. The cause of the magnetic high is currently unknown, and geological mapping is underway along the entire length of the anomaly to determine the nature of the underlying bedrock. However, mapping is hampered by poor exposure due to dense vegetation and thick saprolite cover.

Table 1: 97.5th percentile values of Cu in soil samples

Sample No. Au (ppb) Au (g/t) Ag (ppb) Ag (g/t) As (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ni (ppm) Co (ppm) SS13341 24 0.024 100 0.1 6.6 795 71.8 48.7 26.4 SS13348 25 0.025 480 0.48 0.7 643 90.4 103 143 SS12220 7 0.007 100 0.1 0.9 578 142 110 56.2 SS10980 25 0.025 300 0.3 1.9 576 192 114 105 SS10959 42 0.042 380 0.38 0.3 506 79.4 85.4 75.6 SS15082 28 0.028 100 0.1 0.6 502 104 65.6 81 SS13052 9 0.009 100 0.1 0.05 494 98.6 96.2 74.1 SS12462 18 0.018 1140 1.14 0.6 472 124 239 74.9 SS10954 58 0.058 100 0.1 0.2 455 123 93.8 36 SS13350 68 0.068 740 0.74 2.7 451 128 82.6 75.6 SS10978 24 0.024 100 0.1 0.05 443 98.9 84.4 55.7 SS15081 24 0.024 100 0.1 0.2 422 130 87.2 87.1 SS15036 11 0.011 500 0.5 0.4 414 107 74.1 94.6 SS11465 20 0.02 100 0.1 4.2 410 105 85.6 60.7 SS12048 27 0.027 380 0.38 1.8 407 151 173 72 SS10979 21 0.021 290 0.29 0.05 405 126 87.7 67.1 SS13386 16 0.016 460 0.46 2.3 405 73.6 68.4 20.3 SS12187 6 0.006 100 0.1 1.7 404 97.3 50.8 60.6 SS11997 9 0.009 250 0.25 11 400 38.5 38.1 15.1 SS13381 8 0.008 320 0.32 1.4 396 155 554 226 SS12451 41 0.041 500 0.5 1.3 391 145 67.7 100 SS10958 29 0.029 100 0.1 0.1 388 87.3 93.1 95.2 SS12463 19 0.019 660 0.66 1.8 387 49.8 122 53.8 SS15008 45 0.045 750 0.75 1.8 386 56 82 48.4 SS12054 30 0.03 100 0.1 0.05 379 161 68.9 65.6 SS15077 56 0.056 290 0.29 2.5 375 24.2 43.5 47.5 SS12057 8 0.008 310 0.31 4.3 375 189 129 67.4 SS12186 9 0.009 100 0.1 1.8 372 83.4 61.4 53.3 SS12184 10 0.01 100 0.1 1.8 367 94.7 71.1 122 SS10951 43 0.043 590 0.59 0.9 362 84.2 117 101 SS11430 12 0.012 620 0.62 2.9 357 102 74.4 51.1 SS11856 10 0.01 100 0.1 0.4 356 108 153 48.6 SS12452 29 0.029 530 0.53 0.2 355 66.3 89.9 165 SS13380 22 0.022 280 0.28 1.1 351 82.7 79.4 40.6 SS12217 21 0.021 790 0.79 0.05 344 176 97.2 43.2 SS15006 24 0.024 420 0.42 1.4 340 129 57.6 72.5 SS12421 13 0.013 240 0.24 0.5 340 119 94.6 64.9 SS12189 12 0.012 210 0.21 1.3 339 83.7 41.9 39.5 SS12503 17 0.017 580 0.58 0.7 337 93.6 83.4 44.5 SS12183 15 0.015 100 0.1 2.4 336 49.5 46.2 32

Figure 3 displays the gold-in-soil values superimposed on the first vertical derivative map of the magnetic survey. Solid and dashed red lines indicate the mapped and interpreted vein traces in the area. All identified informal mines coincide with gold-in-soil anomalies. The strike length of these gold anomalies and associated quartz veins ranges from 300 to 1,000 meters. These findings are considered significant and warrant follow-up prospecting, infill soil sampling, and drilling near the informal mines.

Table 2: 97.5th percentile values of Au in soil samples

Sample No. Au (ppb) Au (g/t) Ag (ppb) Ag (g/t) As (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Ni (ppm) Co (ppm) SS13340 7605 7.61 100 0.1 1.8 150 40.8 38.3 27.5 SS12040 3700 3.7 450 0.45 8.7 38 19.7 13.5 6.5 SS13398 1086 1.09 1020 1.02 20.5 272 116 85 9.7 SS13114 932 0.93 470 0.47 9.9 29.3 30.4 12.7 2.2 SS15050 741 0.74 410 0.41 2.1 80.6 47.3 36.3 16.8 SS11929 488 0.49 280 0.28 15.7 21.3 14.8 7.7 0.7 SS13097 465 0.47 330 0.33 4.8 103 151 30.1 33.4 SS13087 389 0.39 450 0.45 71.7 109 60 10.7 1.6 SS13358 332 0.33 560 0.56 3 299 165 664 138 SS11785 311 0.31 100 0.1 9.4 63.6 94.8 61.6 20.3 SS12387 263 0.26 820 0.82 17.7 33.7 108 18.8 11.9 SS13075 263 0.26 1140 1.14 22.1 51.1 62.8 9.5 1.2 SS13088 257 0.26 290 0.29 21.1 70.3 55.2 18.1 5.5 SS12399 221 0.22 530 0.53 11.1 24.4 70.2 14.9 1 SS15096 214 0.21 370 0.37 pending pending pending pending pending SS11497 195 0.2 500 0.5 11.4 29.7 45.9 11.9 2 SS13092 186 0.19 2800 2.8 37.3 51.5 55.7 13.8 16.6 SS12388 170 0.17 570 0.57 24.4 38.8 104 17.6 2.5 SS12395 163 0.16 610 0.61 10.6 25.1 84.2 18.2 1.4 SS12389 150 0.15 510 0.51 19.4 27.2 89 14.4 9.9 SS13399 146 0.15 100 0.1 1.5 294 30.6 33.8 3.4 SS13072 137 0.14 790 0.79 24.3 116 114 52 19.6 SS13110 129 0.13 630 0.63 12 44.2 28.4 14.4 1.2 SS12390 121 0.12 540 0.54 13.3 31.3 108 43.4 18.6 SS12035 121 0.12 390 0.39 4.3 56.7 75.1 8.8 5.4 SS13067 112 0.11 640 0.64 8.5 133 65.6 61.5 79 SS12347 108 0.11 730 0.73 8.4 238 112 76.9 81.5 SS13352 104 0.1 340 0.34 0.8 184 59.4 45 65.4 SS12427 101 0.1 540 0.54 12.9 27.2 89.4 18.7 14.4 SS13089 101 0.1 240 0.24 20.2 59.8 75 21.6 3 SS11918 100 0.1 590 0.59 14.6 44.5 53.4 18.9 8.7 SS12253 96 0.1 220 0.22 3.8 45.5 31.4 13.3 2.8 SS12036 91 0.09 310 0.31 7.9 71 84.8 73.1 15.6 SS13120 91 0.09 940 0.94 33.5 34.7 48.5 38.2 10 SS13397 91 0.09 390 0.39 5.2 179 45.7 10.4 3.6 SS13402 90 0.09 720 0.72 12 12.8 102 91.7 10.7 SS12492 88 0.09 600 0.6 pending pending pending pending pending SS12026 87 0.09 450 0.45 7.3 42.2 28.2 11.7 1.8 SS12484 86 0.09 410 0.41 pending pending pending pending pending SS13090 85 0.09 390 0.39 25.5 70.4 60.3 18.8 16.7 SS12070 82 0.08 280 0.28 19.6 107 116 28.8 5.4 SS13065 77 0.08 510 0.51 2.6 128 53.9 52.3 40.5 SS13138 76 0.08 250 0.25 17.3 35.5 60.3 31.5 44.3 SS13009 76 0.08 230 0.23 11.6 63.9 53.3 26.7 20.3 SS13066 76 0.08 740 0.74 7.5 101 41.1 13.2 13.2

Figure 4 presents the zinc (Zn) values, which form a distinct trend that is coincident with the copper and gold anomalies along the western edge of the soil grid. Figures 5 and 6 display the anomalous values for nickel (Ni) and cobalt (Co), which are also coincident with the Cu and Zn anomalies along the magnetic high. Additional elements commonly used as indicators of gold mineralization systems are also present in the area, forming distinct trends associated with gold anomalies. On the eastern side of the soil grid, several elements are strongly anomalous, including arsenic (As), molybdenum (Mo), mercury (Hg), and antimony (Sb) (see figures 7-10). The most anomalous samples are generally coincident with the gold anomalies and known high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins.

Soil sampling has successfully identified numerous gold anomalies at the Psyche 2 target. The extent and tenor of the copper anomaly represent an exciting new exploration target in the region. A drilling campaign in late 2025 will determine the geology of the host rocks and the style of potential copper mineralization. The copper anomaly remains open to the north and south along portions of the magnetic high that have not yet been soil sampled. Soma will continue expanding the soil grid to define the full extent of the copper and gold anomalies. Drilling operations will also continue at the high-grade gold targets near the Colossa Mine and the Aurum-Orion-Eros area while the Company awaits approval of drilling permits for the copper anomaly.

The Psyche 2 gold target area is a 2.4 km long, northeast-southwest-striking trend of mineralized quartz veins, with a width of approximately 300-400 m. The target is located east of the Otú Fault, in a region predominantly underlain by undifferentiated upper-greenschist-facies metasedimentary rocks (Figure 2). The rocks are strongly folded, exhibiting north-south-trending axial planes and moderately northeast-plunging fold axes. However, the fold system is only exposed in a few small creek outcrops and remains poorly constrained. The far eastern edge of the property is also poorly exposed, but underlain by a strong regional magnetic signature like the magnetic signature of the Segovia Batholith and is interpreted to demarcate the western contact of the batholith in this area.

Unlike other quartz veins and informal mines along the Otú Fault, these veins have an average orientation of 240o/43o, forming a high angle relative to the northerly trending Otú Fault and are similar to the orientation of Aris Mining's (TSX:ARIS) El Silencio vein in Segovia. The quartz vein orientation also aligns with a regional lineament trend, suggesting the potential for additional quartz vein-bearing structures along the same trend. Mapping within informal mines has identified two additional sets of mineralized quartz vein orientations: east-northeast- and north-striking. In general, the veins dip moderately to the northwest.

The Otú fault system ("Otú Fault") extends for over 100 km, from Segovia-Remedios in the south to Nechi in the north, where it is buried beneath younger sedimentary overlap sequences. Soma's tenements now cover more than 56 km of this strike length. High-grade gold deposits have been identified along the entire length of the Otú Fault, hosted in brittle-ductile to brittle quartz veins formed during later deformation stages. Throughout the district, quartz veins show orientation patterns consistent with formation in conjugate faults associated with brittle faulting along the Otú Fault. Notable mines along this trend include Segovia-Remedios, La Aurora, El Limon, Le Ye, Los Mangos, and Cordero. The Machuca Property is located along a key segment of this regional fault system and shows numerous signs of high-grade gold mineralization.

Soil sampling and QA/QC protocols

Soil samples are collected on a predetermined grid, typically with 50m spacing along 200 m-spaced lines. The sampler digs a pit to expose the C-horizon of the local soil profile. A 2.0 kg sample is extracted from the C-horizon and submitted to the laboratory for analysis. Additional information regarding the stratigraphy of the soil profile, depth of the C-horizon, and a description of the sampled material is recorded by the sampler.

All soil samples for Soma Gold are submitted to ActLabs Medellin for sample preparation and analysis. All samples are dried and sieved prior to analysis at the lab. A 50-gram aliquot fire assay with an atomic absorption finish determines gold and silver values. An aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis is used to determine the concentration of a 36-element package.

QA/QC is monitored using field duplicates, blank material, and certified standard material (CRM). The CRM is purchased from OREAS.

Qualified Person Statement

Mr. Chris Buchanan, P.Geo, is Soma's Vice-President of Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Buchanan has reviewed the technical information disclosed in this press release.

