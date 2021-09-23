Uninvited: Working Ontario Women Launches News Program

Digital broadcast examines issues facing women

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Working Ontario Women (WOW), a non-profit organization dedicated to changing women's lives for the better and amplifying their voices, is launching a new half-hour digital news program highlighting the successes and struggles of everyday working women titled, Uninvited: Working Ontario Women News.

Beginning on the morning of Sunday, September 26, 2021, Uninvited will stream on WOW's YouTube channel twice per month. Hosted by veteran reporter and news anchor, Karman Wong, the 30-minute news program will examine issues relevant to working women and their families.

"We're not asking for permission for a seat at the table anymore, with our digital news broadcast we're pulling up our own chair to amply the voices of everyday women and the stories relevant to their lives," said Cathy Carroll, WOW Chairwoman. "Uninvited: WOW News will help us achieve our organizational mandate to shine a light on the successes and struggles of women and their families in a free to access digital broadcast."

Each program will be comprised of three segments. The show will kick-off with a round-up of timely news you need to know, which is followed by a one-on-one interview to get more in depth on important topics, like how we make the economy work for working women. The third segment, titled "I'm Speaking", features voices from everyday women. Viewers are invited to participate in this segment by recording video-messages about any topic close to their heart, in the easy to use platform on the WOW website.

Uninvited: Working Ontario Women News is made possible with support from our sponsors SEIU Healthcare, the Ontario English Catholic Teacher's Association (OECTA), and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF/FEESO).

About Karman Wong

Ms. Wong started her broadcasting career as a reporter in New Jersey and New York. From there, she worked as a reporter and anchor for Toronto's 24 hour news channel - CP24 and filed reports for a number of Bell Media properties, including BNN and CTV News Channel. For a nearly a decade she provided live, in-depth coverage on a range of stories - from federal, provincial, and municipal elections to crime, current affairs, entertainment and breaking news.

About Working Ontario Women (actwow.ca)

Working Ontario Women (WOW) is a non-profit organization dedicated to changing women's lives for the better. With a community of over 100,000 members on Facebook, WOW is committed to creating a better Ontario that works for women and their families. WOW is supported by progressive individuals and labour unions dedicated to lifting up working women.

Links

Announcement Video: https://twitter.com/actwow/status/1441000493904498690

WOW News: https://actwow.ca/news

I'm Speaking: https://actwow.ca/im-speaking

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBEg5NdTCSMhHFQShDnyXsA

SOURCE Working Ontario Women (WOW)

For further information: Caroline Spivak, Profile Communications Corp., [email protected], 416.371.9740