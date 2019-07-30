UNINTERRUPTED Launches in Canada

UNINTERRUPTED Canada will create authentic, athlete-driven storytelling, content, events and merchandise. UNINTERRUPTED Canada is collaborating with Shopify Studios to develop content that will spotlight athletes and entrepreneurialism. As part of UNINTERRUPTED Canada's content slate, the company has signed an exclusive first look deal with Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka. UNINTERRUPTED Canada is also producing a motivational series with All Star pitcher Marcus Stroman, focusing on undersized athletes titled: "Height Doesn't Measure Heart". UNINTERRUPTED Canada will also distribute content from UNINTERRUPTED in the United States.

"When we started UNINTERRUPTED, it was to give athletes a platform where we could share our stories and connect with our fans in a way we never had before. And to show what we are passionate about beyond the sports we play. It's exciting to see that idea now leading a whole new era of athletes around the world feeling empowered to do more and be more," said LeBron James. "Expanding into Canada with some incredible partners puts UNINTERRUPTED on a global scale and creates new opportunities for even more athletes and fans to be a part of what we're building."

"As we've continued to grow into new markets and new sports, UNINTERRUPTED has become synonymous with empowerment among athletes and the audience who understand the cultural movement we are creating," said UNINTERRUPTED CEO Maverick Carter. "We're excited to bring that to Canada and to work with the new team to grow this business internationally."

"UNINTERRUPTED has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans," said Drake. "I'm honoured to partner with LeBron to bring UNINTERRUPTED to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity."

"We continue to look for new, important ways to invest in and build our culture. UNINTERRUPTED is totally changing how athletes and fans connect. Drake understood the power of what LeBron and Maverick are building and the potential to do something special in Canada where there is real understanding and love for our athletes," said Adel "Future the Prince" Nur, Drake's business partner.

CEO Scott Moore comes to UNINTERRUPTED Canada most recently from Rogers Media, where he spent the last 8 years as President of Sportsnet, Canada's number one sports media brand. He will lead business operations and development as well as brand partnerships for the company in Canada. Vinay Virmani, who will lead UNINTERRUPTED Canada's creative operation and content development brings a background as a successful Canadian film producer, director, actor and passionate sports fan.

"Canadian sports fans have an insatiable appetite for the stories of the athletes they love," said Moore. "The UNINTERRUPTED platform will allow us to engage in a new brand of storytelling for our audiences. We are very excited about bringing the brand to Canada and providing athletes a unique way to communicate with their fans."

"Culture, creativity and diversity are interwoven into our national fabric. Bringing UNINTERRUPTED's unique platform to Canada gives us the opportunity to share authentic stories as told by our country's most celebrated and promising sporting icons - both Canadian born as well as those who've chosen to make the True North their home," added Virmani.

About UNINTERRUPTED:

UNINTERRUPTED is an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The company is built upon the radical idea that all athletes should have a platform to express themselves without intermediaries. From this premise, a mission was born: to empower athletes from all walks of life to communicate in an unimpeded way and to be More Than an Athlete. UNINTERRUPTED is upending the world of sports media by working with athletes to tell unique, human stories from their point of view. Through content, merchandise, events, partnerships and educational opportunities, UNINTERRUPTED is changing the way athletes engage with the public and empowering them to be known and valued for more than the sport they play.

SOURCE UNINTERRUPTED

