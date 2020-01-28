UNINTERRUPTED Canada debuts HIDDEN OPPONENT in partnership with Bell Media to support mental wellness in advance of Bell Let's Talk Day

– Signature series features Canadian Olympic stars

Andre De Grasse, Alysha Newman, and Lanni Marchant –

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED Canada today announced the launch of HIDDEN OPPONENT in partnership with Bell Media. The on-going short-form video series will be released today in support of mental health awareness in advance of Bell Let's Talk Day tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29.

The series profiles three-time Olympic sprint medallist, Andre De Grasse, national pole-vaulting record holder, Alysha Newman and Olympic distance runner, Lanni Marchant, each chronicling their personal journey with mental wellness, self-doubt and the healing power of sharing.

"UNINTERRUPTED Canada is honoured to partner with Bell Let's Talk and our country's finest athletes to shed light on one of the most pressing, but marginalized issues of our times," said Vinay Virmani, Partner and Chief Content Officer of UNINTERRUPTED Canada. "Our approach for the HIDDEN OPPONENT series was to keep the focus solely on the athlete and their powerful personal journey of how they broke their silence and the stigma surrounding mental health and took action towards recovery. We hope that this honest, raw and unfiltered one-on-one experience helps Canadians realize that they're not fighting this battle alone."

The content will debut throughout this evening and during Bell Let's Talk Day across Bell Media programs and social media platforms.

"The experiences of the past three years tested me both physically and mentally," said De Grasse. "I'm fortunate to have inherited an ability to open up to the people closest to me, but everyone processes things in their own way. I hope that by sharing my journey I can remind people that they're not alone and the simple act of talking can brighten up even the darkest days."

UNINTERRUPTED Canada invites everyone to join in the mental health conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day. For every re-tweet of HIDDEN OPPONENT videos that includes the hashtag #BellLetsTalk featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs. Learn more at Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

