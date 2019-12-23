Unimanix Starts Manufacturing All-Electric Pressure Washers Based on the Heat Exchange System

Unimanix, a leading Canadian manufacturer of hot and cold water pressure washers for commercial and industrial applications, recently announced that it has started manufacturing all electric hot water pressure washers based on the heat exchange system.

MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- Unimanix, a leading Canadian manufacturer of hot and cold water pressure washers for commercial and industrial applications, recently announced that it has started manufacturing all electric hot water pressure washers based on the heat exchange system. This addition to its extensive technology range will provide Unimanix with the ability to better serve the construction, transportation, mining, automotive, food processing, manufacturing and public works industries.

New Unimanix all electrical hot washer pressure series ARH-4040EE3ACS-48. ARH (AR Pump) Industrial Series - Hot Water Pressure Washers - Electrical water heater - Industrial Application Electric Motor - 4000 PSI - 4 GPM

"The heat exchange system has been around for years and is fairly straight forward. Water is heated as it flows through a stainless-steel coil suspended in a heat exchanger tank, the water in the tank is heated by incoloy elements immersed in the tank. The system is tried and tested but despite that, we always look for potential enhancements, for example, all our reservoirs are built using only Stainless Steel. This reduces the chances of the reservoir corroding over time, thus increasing the longevity of the overall system and reducing future repair requirements," states Nazareth Tankarian, President of Unimanix.

All-electric hot water pressure washers are used for various cleaning applications but especially in indoor environments such as warehouses or under-surface mining, where fumes must be avoided.

Mr. Tankarian continues: "Because these industries have specific conditions under which they carry out critical cleaning activities, it is important that we adapt and provide the best possible solutions that align with our customers' needs. That's why now we manufacture a complete line of heat exchange-based, all-electric hot water pressure washers, that respond to our customers' needs in terms of PSI/GPM performance, while leveraging their facilities' 575 Volt power supply. We at Unimanix, are excited to add this technology to what is already a comprehensive selection of industrial cleaning equipment."

About Unimanix:

Unimanix Industries is a leading Canadian manufacturer of commercial and industrial pressure washers. Since 1993, Unimanix has been manufacturing a comprehensive range of commercial and industrial pressure washers for a wide range of industries and applications. Unimanix also sells, repairs and services related brands and products including oil water separators and automatic parts washers. To better serve its growing clientele, the company has four operations in key regions serving Quebec and Ontario. Visit www.unimanix.com.

